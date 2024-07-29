Car set alight just one street away from three other deliberate fires in Glenrothes

A car was set alight just one street away from three other deliberate vehicle fires in Glenrothes.

Firefighters were called to Strathallan Close early on Sunday after the white car was targeted.

It comes as police continue to probe three separate car fires on Melville Close, which is just a few minutes’ walk away.

Officers say they are investigating whether there is any link between this latest blaze and the three other fires.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.55am on Sunday we were called to a report of a car on fire in Strathallan Close, Glenrothes.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information regarding this incident, particularly with private CCTV or dashcam footage which could be relevant, is asked to contact Police Scotland quoting incident number 0318 of Sunday July 28.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: “Around 1am on Sunday we received reports of a vehicle alight on Strathallan Close, Glenrothes.

“One appliance was mobilised from Glenrothes.

“The fire service made the vehicle safe before handing the incident to Police Scotland.”