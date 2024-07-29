Car set alight just one street away from three other deliberate fires in Glenrothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Car set alight just one street away from three other deliberate fires in Glenrothes

Police are investigating whether there is any link between the incidents.

By Andrew Robson
Car fire on Strathallan Close Glenrothes
The damaged car on Strathallan Close. Image: fifejammerlocations.com

A car was set alight just one street away from three other deliberate vehicle fires in Glenrothes.

Firefighters were called to Strathallan Close early on Sunday after the white car was targeted.

It comes as police continue to probe three separate car fires on Melville Close, which is just a few minutes’ walk away.

Officers say they are investigating whether there is any link between this latest blaze and the three other fires.

The fire happened on Strathallan Close, just a short walk from Melville Close. Image: Google Maps

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.55am on Sunday we were called to a report of a car on fire in Strathallan Close, Glenrothes.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information regarding this incident, particularly with private CCTV or dashcam footage which could be relevant, is asked to contact Police Scotland quoting incident number 0318 of Sunday July 28.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: “Around 1am on Sunday we received reports of a vehicle alight on Strathallan Close, Glenrothes.

“One appliance was mobilised from Glenrothes.

“The fire service made the vehicle safe before handing the incident to Police Scotland.”

