Drivers face delays on Dundee’s Arbroath Road due to roadworks

Drivers are facing delays on a busy Dundee road due to roadworks.

Temporary traffic lights are in place on Arbroath Road, near the junction with Gotterstone Avenue.

Scottish Water is carrying out work on a loose hydrant.

As a result, motorists are facing delays of up to 10 minutes to get through the lights.

Traffic is said to be queueing as far as the Scott Fyffe Roundabout and the Claypotts junction.

One driver said: “It took me around 10 minutes to get through from the Scott Fyfe Roundabout.

“One side of the road has been coned off and a set of lights has been put up.

“Traffic is moving but there are long tailbacks in both directions.

“It’s going to be a nightmare come rush hour.”

The driver added that no work appeared to be taking place as of 1pm.

Dundee City Council’s roads report says the roadworks are due to run from 9am on Monday until 6am on Tuesday (July 30).

However, the Scottish Roadworks Commissioner’s website says the project is expected to last three days.

Scottish Water has been contacted for confirmation.