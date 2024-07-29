Dundee Drivers face delays on Dundee’s Arbroath Road due to roadworks Queues are said to be stretching back to the Scott Fyffe Roundabout and Claypotts junction. By Andrew Robson July 29 2024, 1:08pm July 29 2024, 1:08pm Share Drivers face delays on Dundee’s Arbroath Road due to roadworks Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5047502/roadworks-arbroath-road-dundee-scottish-water/ Copy Link 0 comment The roadworks on Arbroath Road. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson Drivers are facing delays on a busy Dundee road due to roadworks. Temporary traffic lights are in place on Arbroath Road, near the junction with Gotterstone Avenue. Scottish Water is carrying out work on a loose hydrant. As a result, motorists are facing delays of up to 10 minutes to get through the lights. 10-minute delays during Arbroath Road roadworks Traffic is said to be queueing as far as the Scott Fyffe Roundabout and the Claypotts junction. One driver said: “It took me around 10 minutes to get through from the Scott Fyfe Roundabout. “One side of the road has been coned off and a set of lights has been put up. “Traffic is moving but there are long tailbacks in both directions. “It’s going to be a nightmare come rush hour.” Google traffic data showing delays on Arbroath Road. Image: Google Maps Scottish Water is carrying out the work. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson The driver added that no work appeared to be taking place as of 1pm. Dundee City Council’s roads report says the roadworks are due to run from 9am on Monday until 6am on Tuesday (July 30). However, the Scottish Roadworks Commissioner’s website says the project is expected to last three days. Scottish Water has been contacted for confirmation.
Conversation