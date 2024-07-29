Forfar police HQ may be closed and officers relocated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar police HQ may be closed and officers relocated

The current building is considered too expensive to repair.

By Stephen Eighteen
Forfar's police headquarters in West High Street
Forfar's police headquarters in West High Street could be shut. Image: Google Street View

Forfar’s police HQ could be closed and officers relocated to another location.

Police Scotland is consulting on a plan to shut the existing base in West High Street and move staff to another building in Forfar.

Officers could relocate to Angus Council-owned William Wallace House in the Orchardbank Business Park.

Forfar police HQ has ‘significant structural damage’

Police Scotland says the existing police station in Forfar is in bad condition due to long-term building issues and recent storm damage.

Tayside Division’s support Superintendent Suzanne Smith said: “The building has sustained significant structural damage, which would incur significant costs to repair.”

Police officers could move to William Wallace House.

She added: “Our understanding and view is that making the necessary improvements would not be cost-effective or a good use of public money in the long term.

“We are therefore looking to consult with the public on proposals to relocate the local policing team to alternative premises within the Forfar area and then dispose of the current building.

“Our main proposal is to relocate to William Wallace House, in Orchardbank Business Park, which is a more modern and fit-for-purpose building.”

Police Scotland says there would be ‘no change’ to delivery of policing

Ms Smith added that co-location with other agencies fits with Police Scotland’s national estates strategy.

She continued: “I realise how important access to policing services is to local communities and how a physical police presence can bring reassurance and confidence to communities.

“If our proposals go ahead, there would be no change to the delivery of policing services and there would be no changes to the local policing team.

“Police Scotland is looking to dispose of underutilised stations in certain areas of Scotland, but that is not the case in Forfar.

“We are committed to remaining within the area and continuing to provide a service to the Forfar and wider Angus communities.”

St Margaret’s House idea touted in 2018

The idea to move police officers from West High Street was most recently raised in 2018, when St Margaret’s House was touted for an office arrangement with Angus Council.

Back then, Police Scotland cited a repair bill of around £1.5 million to bring the sprawling headquarters up to scratch.

There were major concerns about the state of its roof, which at the height of Storm Frank’s 2015 deluge saw 100 litres of water being pumped from the basement every 10 minutes.

The St Margaret’s House proposal was a no-go.

But the plan was scuppered in October 2019 when Angus councillors opted to put St Margaret’s House for sale.

Members of the public have until Monday, August 26 to comment on the latest proposal.

Police Scotland says trade unions, statutory staff associations and impacted staff will be fully consulted.

Do you agree with the idea to move out of the existing police HQ? Have your say in the comments below.

