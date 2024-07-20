Police say three fires in three weeks on same Glenrothes road were all deliberate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police say three fires in three weeks on same Glenrothes road were all deliberate

One resident says she feels the area is "being targeted".

By Ellidh Aitken
Car fire on Melville Close in Glenrothes.
Police are investigating after a spate of car fires on Melville Close in Glenrothes, including one on July 13. Image: Irene Watson

Police say three fires in three weeks on the same street in Glenrothes were all deliberate.

Officers are investigating the car fires on the town’s Melville Close.

All three blazes – which took place on June 29, July 13 and July 19 – are being treated as wilful.

One resident told The Courier after the latest incident in the early hours of Friday morning that she felt the area was “being targeted”.

Fire crews were called to the most recent fire on Friday. Image: Irene Watson

She said: “It’s absolutely shocking what’s going on in this quiet area.

“Luckily no one was injured. But very scary right on the doorstep.”

Fire crews were also called to the street shortly after 2am on July 13.

The vehicle involved was later seen completely destroyed.

Two cars were also destroyed during the first incident in June.

The Courier understands that a nearby garage was also damaged in the blaze, which firefighters tackled for more than an hour.

The destroyed cars after a fire in June. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “An investigation is ongoing following car fires in Melville Close, Glenrothes on Saturday, 29 June, Saturday, 13 July, and Friday, 19 July, 2024.

“The fires are being treated as wilful.

“Extensive enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“Additional patrols will take place in the area and anyone with any information or concerns can approach these officers.

“Anyone with information or relative CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact police.

“Please call 101, quoting incident number 0285 of 19 July.”

 

