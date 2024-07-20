Police say three fires in three weeks on same Glenrothes road were all deliberate

Police say three fires in three weeks on the same street in Glenrothes were all deliberate.

Officers are investigating the car fires on the town’s Melville Close.

All three blazes – which took place on June 29, July 13 and July 19 – are being treated as wilful.

One resident told The Courier after the latest incident in the early hours of Friday morning that she felt the area was “being targeted”.

She said: “It’s absolutely shocking what’s going on in this quiet area.

“Luckily no one was injured. But very scary right on the doorstep.”

Fire crews were also called to the street shortly after 2am on July 13.

The vehicle involved was later seen completely destroyed.

Two cars were also destroyed during the first incident in June.

The Courier understands that a nearby garage was also damaged in the blaze, which firefighters tackled for more than an hour.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “An investigation is ongoing following car fires in Melville Close, Glenrothes on Saturday, 29 June, Saturday, 13 July, and Friday, 19 July, 2024.

“The fires are being treated as wilful.

“Extensive enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“Additional patrols will take place in the area and anyone with any information or concerns can approach these officers.

“Anyone with information or relative CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact police.

“Please call 101, quoting incident number 0285 of 19 July.”