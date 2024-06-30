Cars destroyed in ‘wilful’ blaze on Glenrothes street

Two cars have been destroyed during a “wilful” blaze on a Fife street.

Emergency services were scrambled to Melville Close, Glenrothes, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Firefighters from Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy spent over an hour tackling the blaze.

Police Scotland is investigating the incident which happened just after 4am.

The Courier understands a nearby garage was also damaged during the blaze.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 4.45am on Saturday June 29 police were called to a report of two cars on fire in Melville Close, Glenrothes.

Glenrothes car fire treated as deliberate

“Emergency services attended and the vehicles were found to be extensively damaged.

“The incident is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a report of two-vehicles alight.

“Appliances from Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy were dispatched to the scene just after 4am.

“Firefighters used two hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus during the incident.

“We received the stop message at 5.23am.”