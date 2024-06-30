Cars destroyed in ‘wilful’ blaze on Glenrothes street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Cars destroyed in ‘wilful’ blaze on Glenrothes street

Firefighters from Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy were sent to the scene.

By James Simpson
The torched cars. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services
The torched cars. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

Two cars have been destroyed during a “wilful” blaze on a Fife street.

Emergency services were scrambled to Melville Close, Glenrothes, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Firefighters from Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy spent over an hour tackling the blaze.

Police Scotland is investigating the incident which happened just after 4am.

The Courier understands a nearby garage was also damaged during the blaze.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 4.45am on Saturday June 29 police were called to a report of two cars on fire in Melville Close, Glenrothes.

Glenrothes car fire treated as deliberate

“Emergency services attended and the vehicles were found to be extensively damaged.

“The incident is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a report of two-vehicles alight.

“Appliances from Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy were dispatched to the scene just after 4am.

“Firefighters used two hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus during the incident.

“We received the stop message at 5.23am.”

More from Fife

Fife Pride Parade. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best pictures as crowds flock to Fife Pride 2024 in Kirkcaldy
Emergency services were called to the B939 near Strathkinness. Image: Supplied/Google Maps
Emergency services called to two-vehicle crash near Fife village
The staffy attacked a Lhasa Apso.
Fife owner 'rugby tackled' Staffy after it attacked neighbour's pet
Douglas Chapman says he has unfinished business as he leaves office.
Rosyth-Europe ferry plan is unfinished business for retiring SNP MP Douglas Chapman
Cowdenbeath branch Bank of Scotland to close
Bank of Scotland announces closures in three Fife towns
3
Raymond Thomson
Nappy-obsessed Fife predator jailed for 'very grave' crimes
Phil and Annie Wishart, of Ziggy's in St Andrews, show their outside seating area. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
St Andrews restaurant ordered to remove outside seating in 'unfair' ruling
4
Scottish Deer Centre owner David Hamilton and manager Sarah Rice try out the new miniature train.
EXCLUSIVE: Fife's Scottish Deer Centre on track to unveil major new attraction
3
A headshot of Jennifer Duff from Markinch, who screamed in agony in a Fife hospital
Husband’s heartbreak as NHS Fife apologises for failures before wife’s death
The damage at the Christmas shop in St Andrews. Image: Marc Anderson
St Andrews Christmas shop damaged after 'car crashes into window'