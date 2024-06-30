Broughty Ferry zero waste shop goes up for sale after five years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry zero waste shop goes up for sale after five years

Owner Debbie Gallacher says "different commitments" caused the decision to sell.

By Kieran Webster
Debbie Gallacher outside her Broughty Ferry shop.
Debbie Gallacher outside her shop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A Broughty Ferry zero-waste shop has been put up for sale.

Debbie Gallacher, owner of Love Your Planet, announced this weekend she had come to the “upsetting” decision to put her shop on the market.

She opened Brook Street store in 2019 and says “different commitments” are the reason behind the decision.

‘Running the shop has been fantastic’

Debbie told The Courier: “I’ve really enjoyed building up the shop, however, I just don’t have the time I used to have.

“I have different commitments now, including grandchildren and I want to help more with them.

“The shop is successful and it gets busier and busier every month.

“But it needs someone to take over who can nurture and build on what I’ve built up over the past five years.

Debbie Gallacher inside her zero waste shop in Broughty Ferry.
Debbie says the decision to sell is “upsetting”. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Running the shop has been fantastic and the response in Broughty Ferry has been amazing.

“We built up customers during Covid – they could come to the shop during their daily exercise.

“People were shopping locally and finding out what we were about.

“The decision is upsetting but it’s such a good shop I’ll probably be the next owner’s best customer.”

Debbie, 51, plans to keep the shop open until the end of July and has already had interested parties in touch.

‘Friendly person’ ideal for Love Your Planet takeover

The shop sells a range of goods including washing up liquid and reusable menstrual cups.

She added: “Broughty Ferry seems to be bucking the trend, it’s still so vibrant.

“The traders association do phenomenal work to support local traders too.

“The shop has to go to someone who has the time to commit to it.

“I opened for the environmental impact – I wanted to have a place where people could make small changes.

“Somebody who wants to help the environment would be good too and someone that’s a people person.”

Anyone interested in taking over the shop can contact Debbie directly at loveyourplanetbf@gmail.com or contact the Facebook page.

Conversation