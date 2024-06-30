Broughty Ferry zero waste shop goes up for sale after five years

A Broughty Ferry zero-waste shop has been put up for sale.

Debbie Gallacher, owner of Love Your Planet, announced this weekend she had come to the “upsetting” decision to put her shop on the market.

She opened Brook Street store in 2019 and says “different commitments” are the reason behind the decision.

‘Running the shop has been fantastic’

Debbie told The Courier: “I’ve really enjoyed building up the shop, however, I just don’t have the time I used to have.

“I have different commitments now, including grandchildren and I want to help more with them.

“The shop is successful and it gets busier and busier every month.

“But it needs someone to take over who can nurture and build on what I’ve built up over the past five years.

“Running the shop has been fantastic and the response in Broughty Ferry has been amazing.

“We built up customers during Covid – they could come to the shop during their daily exercise.

“People were shopping locally and finding out what we were about.

“The decision is upsetting but it’s such a good shop I’ll probably be the next owner’s best customer.”

Debbie, 51, plans to keep the shop open until the end of July and has already had interested parties in touch.

‘Friendly person’ ideal for Love Your Planet takeover

The shop sells a range of goods including washing up liquid and reusable menstrual cups.

She added: “Broughty Ferry seems to be bucking the trend, it’s still so vibrant.

“The traders association do phenomenal work to support local traders too.

“The shop has to go to someone who has the time to commit to it.

“I opened for the environmental impact – I wanted to have a place where people could make small changes.

“Somebody who wants to help the environment would be good too and someone that’s a people person.”

Anyone interested in taking over the shop can contact Debbie directly at loveyourplanetbf@gmail.com or contact the Facebook page.