Sport Football St Johnstone FC

New St Johnstone away kit has fans pondering Craig Levein-Hearts connection as maroon detail nods to Perth club’s roots

Saints' new change kit features maroon and white stripes.

By Sean Hamilton
(Left to right) Nicky Clark, Matt Smith and Hannah Clark model St Johnstone's new away kit. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
(Left to right) Nicky Clark, Matt Smith and Hannah Clark model St Johnstone's new away kit. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA

St Johnstone have launched their new away kit, featuring maroon and white stripes in a nod to the club’s roots.

But cheeky supporters online have leapt to query whether manager Craig Levein – a Hearts legend owing to lengthy service at Tynecastle both on and off the pitch – had a hand in its design.

The Perth club is this year commemorating the 140th anniversary of its foundation, with both home and away kits bearing the legend “140 years” on the rear, near the collar.

But the newly released change outfit has gone a step further by nodding to the maroon colour scheme sported by the club from 1885 to 1887 and 1888 to 1890.

Saints first wore their now traditional blue (in the form of blue and white stripes) in 1890 and did not switch to an all-blue shirt until 1922.

Many supporters seem delighted with the club’s new away kit, with well known actor and Saints fan Colin McCredie offering applause on X, formerly Twitter.

Craig Ferguson (@craigf76) is another fan, saying: “Oooofffttt that’s a thing of beauty, not really one for buying shirts but I think I’ll be getting this one.”

However some fans – largely appearing to be affiliated to other clubs – are taking a more cynical stance.

X user and Hibs fans @allyturnbull said: “Maroon & White. Big H down the middle of it. Did St Johnstone just let Craig Levein design this?”

Saints supporter @Daz_SJFC made light of the situation by posting a short clip of Saints’ manager expressing his happiness, taken from after his side’s win over Hibs in April.

While fellow Saintee @kerrh_ summed the sudden interest of other clubs’ fans in Saints’ new look thusly: “Rival fans slagging off the top you play in is always a weird one, isn’t it?”

Saints’ home hit for 2024/25 was a big hit with fans when released earlier this month and is available to buy now at the Saints Shop, at McDiarmid Park, and online from Saints Direct.

The away kit will be available from Tuesday, July 2.

Conversation