Man, 31, charged after ‘disturbance’ at Perth property

A 31-year-old man has been charged after a “disturbance” at a property in Perth.

Police were called to the incident on Brahan Terrace at around 8.30pm on Saturday.

Following a search of the area, a man was charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday, July 1.

The exact nature of the incident is unknown.

Police search ‘went on for hours’

One resident, who lives nearby on Appin Terrace, said he spotted officers on the street at around 9.30pm.

He added: “I was coming back into the street and the police were at the top of Appin Terrace.

“They were going back and forward in the street.

“It went on for hours, the police were also at the back of the college gates during this search.

“Given the extent of the operation it was causing people some concerns.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 8.30pm on Saturday, June 29, police were called to a report of a man causing disturbance at a property in Brahan Terrace, Perth.

“Officers attended, and following a search of the surrounding area, a 31-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He is due to appear before Perth Sheriff Court on Monday, July 1.”