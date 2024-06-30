Man, 31, charged after ‘disturbance’ at Perth property

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 31, charged after ‘disturbance’ at Perth property

Officers were called to the scene on Saturday night.

By Kieran Webster & James Simpson
Police on Appin Terrace.
Image: Supplied

A 31-year-old man has been charged after a “disturbance” at a property in Perth.

Police were called to the incident on Brahan Terrace at around 8.30pm on Saturday.

Following a search of the area, a man was charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday, July 1.

The exact nature of the incident is unknown.

Police search ‘went on for hours’

One resident, who lives nearby on Appin Terrace, said he spotted officers on the street at around 9.30pm.

He added: “I was coming back into the street and the police were at the top of Appin Terrace.

“They were going back and forward in the street.

“It went on for hours, the police were also at the back of the college gates during this search.

“Given the extent of the operation it was causing people some concerns.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 8.30pm on Saturday, June 29, police were called to a report of a man causing disturbance at a property in Brahan Terrace, Perth.

“Officers attended, and following a search of the surrounding area, a 31-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He is due to appear before Perth Sheriff Court on Monday, July 1.”

