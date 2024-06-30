Pictures as crowds flock to start of Broughty Ferry gala week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Pictures as crowds flock to start of Broughty Ferry gala week

The gala fete kicked off celebrations on Sunday.

Broughty Ferry gala fete. Image: Ethan Williams
Broughty Ferry gala fete. Image: Ethan Williams
By Ellidh Aitken

Crowds flocked to Broughty Ferry on Sunday to mark the start of gala week.

The gala fete at Castle Green kicked off celebrations with live music, karaoke, craft stalls and boat trips on the River Tay.

There was also a children’s fancy dress event with prizes for best, funniest and homemade costumes.

Music included headliners Paper Tiger and a variety of other local bands.

Revellers also enjoyed a Belhaven beer tent as well as a karate display and beat the goalie event with former Scotland, Dundee and Celtic player Rab Douglas.

Broughty Ferry Gala Week runs until next Sunday and involves events such as a secret garden trail, a family fun day and a pet show.

Our photographer Ethan Williams was there to capture the best moments from the fete.

Family fun in the sun at the Gala!
Edenbank providing life music.
A new spiderman is in town!
Aeris on the bungee jump.
Sophie Morrison, 3 with her face painted.
Zack Gibson,15 singing live at the gala.
Robert Douglas as goalkeeper.
Adam Reed on a vintage tractor.
Big smiles from Harvey!
Ava Anderson, 4,  Mac Anderson, 2 and Hallie Patterson, 4.
Ellie and Casey hooking ducks!
Broughty Ferry gala fete.
More live music to entertain the crowds.
Shot of the stage.

More from Dundee

Debbie Gallacher outside her Broughty Ferry shop.
Broughty Ferry zero waste shop goes up for sale after five years
Police entering WH Smith at the Murraygate. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Break-in at WH Smith in Dundee city centre
A 3D image of the plans next to the former school.
Bid to build nearly 40 new homes on former Dundee primary school site
Niki Frasier outside her new Strathmartine Road shop
New Dundee hardware and homeware shop to 'bring something cheaper to community'
Residents Jim Clarke and George Drummond next to a damaged car in Lochee.
Vandalised car abandoned for months 'typifies mindset towards Lochee' say locals
New images showing plans for student accommodation at former Willison House/Robertson's furniture site in Dundee.
New images show student flats planned for fire-hit former Dundee furniture store site
5
An image showing a map of the works and views of the Swallow Roundabout.
Swallow Roundabout roadworks: All you need to know as major Dundee project gets under…
16
Road closures approaching Kings Cross Roundabout from Clepington Road and the Kingsway. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee drivers hit out at roadworks 'carnage' and confusion after long delays on Kingsway
3
Left to right: Sheli McCoy (Sabre from Gladiators) with Love Island stars Anton Danyluk and Laura Anderson at Hollywood Bowl Dundee. Image: Chris Scott Photography/Stripe Communications
Gladiators' Sabre joins Love Island stars at Hollywood Bowl Dundee VIP party
Flooding at the construction site for the East End Community Campus and at Fairfield Social Club across the road during Storm Babet. Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Council official claims demolition of Dundee social club will help prevent flooding at new…
10

Conversation