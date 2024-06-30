Pictures as crowds flock to start of Broughty Ferry gala week

Crowds flocked to Broughty Ferry on Sunday to mark the start of gala week.

The gala fete at Castle Green kicked off celebrations with live music, karaoke, craft stalls and boat trips on the River Tay.

There was also a children’s fancy dress event with prizes for best, funniest and homemade costumes.

Music included headliners Paper Tiger and a variety of other local bands.

Revellers also enjoyed a Belhaven beer tent as well as a karate display and beat the goalie event with former Scotland, Dundee and Celtic player Rab Douglas.

Broughty Ferry Gala Week runs until next Sunday and involves events such as a secret garden trail, a family fun day and a pet show.

Our photographer Ethan Williams was there to capture the best moments from the fete.