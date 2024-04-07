4 St Johnstone talking points: Clinical Perth side profit from Craig Levein prediction as key players suggest route to Premiership safety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

4 St Johnstone talking points: Clinical Perth side profit from Craig Levein prediction as key players suggest route to Premiership safety

Saints' disciplined away-from-home display was rewarded with a potentially priceless win at Easter Road.

(L to R) Craig Levein, Dimitar Mitov, Dan Phillips and Adama Sidibeh, who all played key roles for St Johnstone against Hibs.
(L to R) Craig Levein, Dimitar Mitov, Dan Phillips and Adama Sidibeh, who all played key roles for St Johnstone against Hibs.
By Sean Hamilton

St Johnstone earned what could be their most precious three points of the season with a gutsy, disciplined display at Hibs.

It was a win that arrived in defiance of statistics.

But defiance is exactly what Saints need to secure their Premiership status at the business end of a third consecutive season battling the drop.

Saturday’s showing should give fans hope that this squad; poked, prodded and recruited into functionality by Craig Levein – and now four points clear of 11th placed Ross County – can become the latest to get the job done.

Courier Sport has picked out four talking points from Saturday’s superb victory at Easter Road.

Manager’s crystal ball

St Johnstone unveil Craig Levein as their new manager.
Craig Levein’s pre-match assessment of Hibs’ approach was spot-on. Image: SNS.

That Hibs were set up to attack was no shock.

It has been the Easter Road side’s calling card under manager Nick Montgomery – and a quintet of attacking players were tasked with overrunning St Johnstone’s defence on Saturday.

Levein knew it was coming and expressed it to Courier Sport during Friday’s pre-match press conference.

But he also highlighted the opportunities likely to be coughed up by an opposition so fixated on getting forward.

So it proved, with both Nicky Clark and Adama Sidibeh – again deployed together up front – enjoying chances on the break in the first half.

Neither managed to capitalise.

But the second 45 had barely got going when Sidibeh latched onto a perfect Matt Smith through-ball, outpaced his marker and finished ferociously past Hibs keeper David Marshall one-on-one.

Adamah Sidibeh has been a talking point two weekends in a row for St Johnstone. Image: SNS

It was exactly as Levein had predicted.

After Hibs’ quickfire equaliser, protecting the point they then possessed became Saints’ primary concern.

Tony Gallacher’s winner was, like Sidibeh’s opener, opportunistic, but in a different way, coming from a corner cheaply gifted and poorly defended by the home side.

In general, the game panned out exactly as Levein suggested, with a forward-thinking, casually-defending Hibs leaving gaps for Saints to exploit.

That they managed to do in such a clinical manner is worthy of celebration.

Goalkeeper’s redemption

St Johnstone fans love Dimitar Mitov – and with good reason.

His mistake last week against Dundee could justifiably be classed as a howler.

But it’s arguably his only one of the season.

And without his top-class shot-stopping and confident command of his six-yard box, Saints would be far worse off than they currently are.

Craig Levein and Dimitar Mitov at full-time.
Craig Levein and Dimitar Mitov. Image: SNS.

That isn’t lost on anybody who has been paying attention.

The manager refused to criticise him in the aftermath of last weekend’s loss to Dundee, then backed him to bounce back against Hibs.

That’s exactly what he did.

He made a number of solid saves in Saturday’s encounter, but two in particular from Hibs strikers Adam Le Fondre and Myziane Maolida were frankly ridiculous.

Without Mitov, St Johnstone would not have won the game.

It’s as simple as that.

Midfielder’s value

St Johnstone midfielder, Dan Phillips.
St Johnstone midfielder Dan Phillips. Image: SNS.

Craig Levein felt Dan Phillips was a yard off his snapping, snarling best against Dundee.

Perhaps it was down to the extra week on the training ground after a few long flights on international duty for Trinidad and Tobago, but he was fully present at Easter Road.

Just ask Hibs’ midfield.

Phillips, when he is at it, is a monstrous presence. But he’s not all brawn. He’s got brains to match.

Add to the mix the calmness on the ball and deftness of touch he possesses when in full flight and it becomes obvious why the soon-to-be out-of-contract star is a wanted man.

Courier Sport understands he was watched at Easter Road by representatives of Bristol Rovers – and they are not his only summer suitors.

Saints will miss him when he’s gone.

Striking options

Sidibeh celebrates with St Johnstone fans after his goal against Hibs. Image: SNS

Adama Sidibeh’s second goal in as many weekends is evidence of a striker full of confidence.

His effort against Dundee was stunning; an overhead kick that few would have tried and even fewer could have finished.

In the sense that he had so much time to think about it while one-on-one with David Marshall, Saturday’s strike was just as impressive.

The Gambian hit man gave the Hibs keeper no chance with a powerfully struck, yet perfectly placed shot.

Nicky Clark was a predictably shrewd partner, dropping deeper, dragging defenders with him, leaving space for Sidibeh in behind.

Benji Kimpioka also showed his worth when introduced with 10 minutes to go. He looks increasingly strong on the ball and increasingly capable of bringing team-mates into the game.

His pace and finishing prowess are not in question.

With Sidibeh, Clark and Kimpioka fit and ready to contribute (plus Stevie May warming the bench), making the most of each is becoming something of a headache for Craig Levein.

But it’s one he’ll be delighted to have.

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein reveals what he told Dimitar Mitov after super saves earn St Johnstone…
Tony Gallacher pounces to make it 2-1 to St Johnstone late on at Hibs. Image: SNS
Hibs 1-2 St Johnstone: Key moments, star man and player ratings as superb Saints…
Tony Gallacher (left) has the backing of St Johnstone boss Craig Levein (right). Image: SNS
Tony Gallacher: St Johnstone star on Hibs threat, key VAR frustration and desire to…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein (centre) is happy with how striker Nicky Clark (right) and partner Adama Sidibeh are playing together. Images: SNS
Craig Levein explains new faith in two-striker system as St Johnstone boss predicts chances…
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein (left) and midfielder Cammy MacPherson (right). Images: SNS
Craig Levein insists Aberdeen and Motherwell could be dragged into play-off scrap - and…
Officials explain the decision to call off Sunday's game. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee could be forced to find alternative venue for Motherwell clash if rain wipes…
31
Adama Sidibeh: The St Johnstone striker started his football journey at the other end of the pitch. Image: SNS
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh reveals deadly finishing prowess was honed as youth goalkeeper
St Johnstone's Dimitar Mitov.
Craig Levein backs St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov to bounce back from rare blunder
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein was angered by VAR's use in his side's loss to Dundee. Image: SNS
Craig Levein blasts 'woeful' use of VAR in Dundee defeat as St Johnstone boss…
2
Nicky Clark (centre) celebrates with goal-scorer Adama Sidibeh (left) and Ryan McGowan (right) during St Johnstone's defeat to Dundee. Image: SNS
Nicky Clark hails 'major threat' St Johnstone strike partner as fit-again star makes Premiership…

Conversation