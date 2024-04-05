Craig Levein explains new faith in two-striker system as St Johnstone boss predicts chances against Hibs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Craig Levein explains new faith in two-striker system as St Johnstone boss predicts chances against Hibs

The Perth manager believes the Easter Road side are more focused on attack than defence.

By Sean Hamilton
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein (centre) is happy with how striker Nicky Clark (right) and partner Adama Sidibeh are playing together. Images: SNS
Craig Levein admits he is now “comfortable” playing two strikers for St Johnstone – thanks to the fledgling partnership between Nicky Clark and Adama Sidibeh.

The Saints boss admits he has been reluctant to use two front men for much of this season.

But the return to fitness of experienced goal-getter Clark, allied with January recruit Sidibeh’s growing confidence, means Levein is now confident enough to sacrifice a player in midfield to accommodate two up top.

“I’m at the point where I’m comfortable playing two strikers,” he told Courier Sport, ahead of Saturday’s clash with Hibs at Easter Road.

“I wasn’t at one point. I didn’t think we were getting enough with two up top, so I was adding another midfield player.

Experienced striker Nicky Clark (centre) celebrates with goal-scorer Adama Sidibeh (left) and Ryan McGowan (right) during St Johnstone’s defeat to Dundee. Image: SNS

“But I think the front two are justifying their positions and I feel we’ve got a better chance of scoring goals with them there

“Adama has been really good this week. He’s pouncing on loose balls in the box and smashing them home.

“He’s really got a powerful shot and his pace will hurt anybody – and his willingness to work is the other thing.

“I’m hoping he and Nicky are going to play again together [against Hibs].”

In Hibs, Saints face a side boasting pace, power and goals in the attacking third.

That makes them dangerous,

But Levein, whose side turned in one of their best performances of the season in beating the Leith outfit at McDiarmid Park in December, believes their forward-thinking approach also leaves them vulnerable.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein with his players at full-time.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein with his players at full-time of December’s win over Hibs. Image: SNS.

“Hibs’ style of football is one of concentrating more on the attacking side than the defensive side,” he said.

“So it’s a wee bit like what Ange Postecoglou did at Celtic – the focus is on the attack.

“You do get chances against a team playing like that though.

“I don’t think Nick Montgomery bothers too much about that. It’s just about ‘can we score more than the opposition?’

“That’s their type of game, I think. Certainly looking from afar, that’s the style of football.

“So the good thing about our performance against them at home was we defended really well and managed to nick a goal.

“They’re a different team with the new players now though. They’ve raised the levels.”

Hibs’ January loan recruit Myziane Maolida has scored seven goals since arriving from Hertha Berlin. Image: SNS

He added: “They’re a good club, they’ve got good players and they’ve got the input of money from Bournemouth, which obviously helps.

“They’ve got players in there who are on pretty good dough compared to what our boys are earning, so it’s a challenge.

“Part of my frustration last week was for the players – they could do with a wee carrot for their performances.

“Although we didn’t get anything from the Dundee game, there was certainly enough there to show we can put on a good performance.

“They’ve also shown they can go away from home and win.”

Conversation