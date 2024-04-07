Raith Rovers talking points after Ayr United win as Dundee United prove no room for error in Championship title race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers talking points after Ayr United win as Dundee United prove no room for error in Championship title race

The Stark's Park side kept pace with the league leaders but time is running out.

Raith Rovers Manager Ian Murray clenches his fists in celebration.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray celebrates during the 2-1 win against Ayr United. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

No-one had billed it as such pre-match, but Raith Rovers’ encounter with Ayr United really turned into a must-win for the Stark’s Park side.

They managed to do just that, thanks to goals in either half on a day of horrendous wind as Storm Kathleen battered the country.

Birthday boy Dylan Easton celebrated with a wonderful strike in first-half injury-time and Jack Hamilton earned all three points with a 65th-minute penalty following Logan Chalmers’ equaliser.

With league leaders Dundee United hammering Queen’s Park 5-0, it left the teams as they were at the top of the Championship.

Raith Rovers striker Jack Hamiltom roars his delight as he celebrates his winning goal.
Jack Hamilton celebrates scoring Raith Rovers’ winning goal against Ayr United. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

No room for error for Raith Rovers

Following the defeat at Tannadice, Raith now need favours from elsewhere if they are to win the title.

Or for United to slip-up, at least, and time is starting to run out.

Rovers would have been hoping that Saturday’s trip to Hampden represented one possibility for the Tangerines to drop points.

That Jim Goodwin’s side so comprehensively swept aside Queen’s Park sent a message to Raith that there is now definitely no room for error if they are to keep pace.

Raith Rovers striker Jack Hamilton shoots at goal from the penalty spot.
Jack Hamilton fires in from the spot to seal victory for Raith Rovers. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

Things were looking troublesome for Ian Murray’s side early in the second-half against Ayr United.

When Logan Chalmers, the on-loan Dundee United attacker, levelled for the Honest Men, a six-point gap was suddenly opening up.

With United’s vastly-superior goal difference, make that seven.

But just one goal ensured there was no change at the top at full-time.

As assistant-manager Colin Cameron said afterwards, Rovers are fully aware they simply have to win games to have any chance of putting pressure on the league leaders.

That they did just that, in appalling weather conditions, when the chips were down, will give them hope.

Crucial game in hand

Saturday’s win was just the first goal ticked off in a potentially pivotal week in the title race.

The second one comes with Tuesday’s game in hand against Airdrie.

Manager Ian Murray has already confessed his side desperately need to make the most of their spare match if they are to keep up their challenge.

A one-point difference with four games remaining gives Raith a chance.

But a four-point advantage for United starts to look like a bridge too far.

Logan Chalmers squeezes his shot past Raith Rovers defender Keith Watson to score Ayr United's equaliser.
Raith Rovers were given a scare when on-loan Dundee United attacker Logan Chalmers hauled Ayr United level. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

That makes the visit of the Diamonds key.

Rovers have struggled against Murray’s old team this season, losing twice in the league and also in the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final.

One draw in the league at home earlier in the campaign is the closest the Stark’s Park outfit have come to defeating the team in fourth, who are themselves desperate to land a play-off place.

They will need an improved performance if they are to beat Rhys McCabe’s side for the first time and get to within touching distance of United.

This could be the defining moment in Raith’s challenge.

Continuing momentum

Everyone at Stark’s Park is clinging firmly to the hope that their dreams will not be dashed, that they can still do it.

However, there has been acknowledgement in recent days that there is another possibility that must be faced up to – and embraced.

Should Raith fall short in the title race, it will be a bitter blow.

But it does not have to be a devastating one. There will still be a route to the Premiership via the play-offs.

A victory over Airdrie will officially seal second place for the Kirkcaldy outfit and progress to the semi-finals.

Raith Rovers Manager Ian Murray blows out his cheeks and holds out both hands as he questions a decision.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray will know the visit of old club Airdrie is crucial. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

Realistically, they surely have the runners-up spot secured already.

Then, it will be a new challenge. First, to reach the final and then prove themselves better than the Premiership’s second-worst.

To do that there must be no hangover from falling short, if that is what transpires.

Instead, they have to go into the play-offs with impetus and excitement, rather than disappointment and inconsistency.

Bouncing back from the blow of losing to United in what was billed by others as a title showdown was the first step in maintaining momentum.

Shooting stars

After drawing a blank in consecutive games for the first time this season, Raith were back amongst the goals against Ayr.

Dylan Easton’s striker was superb, the kind of solo effort Rovers fans were used to seeing earlier in the season.

It was only his second of 2024, but he now has two from the last five games.

Dylan Easton celebrates Raith Rovers' opening goal with Keith Watson.
Dylan Easton celebrates Raith Rovers’ opening goal with Keith Watson. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

The winning goal was Jack Hamilton’s first goal in ten matches.

They may not have been as free-scoring as United of late, but Sam Stanton, Zak Rudden, Josh Mullin, Euan Murray and Lewis Vaughan have all got on the score-sheet in recent weeks.

Sharing the goals around can only be a good sign, and Murray will be hopeful the confidence is returning to his match-winners at the perfect time.

