Murdo Fraser hate crime row — timeline of Perthshire MSP’s threat to sue police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Murdo Fraser hate crime row — timeline of Perthshire MSP’s threat to sue police

Tory MSP Murdo Fraser was reported to detectives over a post on Twitter post in November last year.

Perthshire Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser
Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser is locked in a row with Police Scotland over its recording of hate incidents. Image: Shutterstock
By Alasdair Clark

Perthshire Tory MSP Murdo Fraser has accused Police Scotland of political bias and a cavalier approach to his rights over a non-crime hate incident recorted against him.

The row started over how detectives dealt with a complaint made against Mr Fraser in November last year.

But since the MSP made the revelation and threatened to sue the force, a number of claims and explanations have been made as Scotland’s new hate crime laws are debated.

We’ve set out the full timeline below alongside an explanation of Murdo Fraser and Police Scotland’s position.

What sparked the row?

November 2023

In November 2023, Murdo Fraser claimed on Twitter that being non-binary, which describes those who identify as neither a man or a woman, was as valid as “choosing to identify as a cat”.

He was responding to Scottish Government efforts to reform gender recognition laws to make it easier for Scots to self-identify as transgender or non-binary.

March 2024

The post by the long-serving Mid Scotland and Fife MSP was reported to police, who investigated by established there was no criminality.

But in March, Mr Fraser discovered that a non-crime hate incident had been recorded against him without his knowledge.

Tory MSP Murdo Fraser. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament.

He accused the force of acting “outrageously and unlawfully”, urging them to delete the record against him and change their policy.

Responding to questions about case, Police Scotland insisted it had been dealt with in-line with national guidance.

JK Rowling and Humza Yousaf cases prompt demand for apology

April 2024

As Scotland’s new hate crime laws came into effect, JK Rowling posted a series of tweets which misgendered trans people.

“Nobody should have a ‘hate incident’ logged against them for accurately describing, or asserting the importance and reality, of biological sex,” Ms Rowling said.

Police Scotland later confirmed that no hate incident had been recorded against the author and campaigner.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling and SNP First Minister Humza Yousaf Scotland
Murdo Fraser asked Police Scotland if it dealt with hate complaints against “high-profile and powerful figures” differently. Image: DC Thomson.

The handling of the case, as well as the force’s decision on complaints about a speech made by First Minister Humza Yousaf, prompted the Tory MSP to demand an apology.

He said the difference in approach had made it “hard not to conclude that Police Scotland has been captured by the SNP policy agenda and that this is a decision that reeks of political bias”.

In a letter to the chief constable, Murdo Fraser asked if different standards are applied if the accused are “high-profile and powerful figures”.

Police Scotland chief constable Jo Farrell.
Police Scotland chief constable Jo Farrell.

Mr Fraser’s complaint prompted a response from a chief inspector in Police Scotland’s professional standards department.

As well potential breaches in relation to the Human Rights Act and Equality Act, the MSP had alleged the policy could also contravene data protection laws.

But in in the response, the chief inspector said: “I am aware an officer from our National Complaint Assessment and Resolution Unit contacted you direct to discuss the matter on 26th March 2024.

“During the conversation regarding allegation one (that guidance on non-crime hate incidents breaches data protection law) it was confirmed to you, your personal details were not recorded on Police Scotland’s Interim Vulnerable Persons Database in relation to the hate incident in question.”

Police Scotland say they will respond to Mr Fraser’s further questions “in due course”.

What is a non-crime hate incident?

Separate to the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act 2021, which creates an offence of stirring up hatred against protected groups, the process of recording non-crime hate incidents is not new.

Records are driven by the complainants perception, even where an investigation reveals there is no criminality.

Police can record hate incidents even where there is no criminality. Image: Shutterstock.

A similar system exists south of the border, but fresh guidance that stresses an incident should not be recorded just because someone is offended.

Police Scotland has so far refused to bring its policy into line with procedures in England and Wales – designed to protect freedom of expression.

Explaining the term hate incident, a Police Scotland spokesperson said previously: “Hate incidents are not recorded against alleged perpetrators.

“Recording is victim-focused and the process has been part of policing for many years. It helps us monitor tensions within communities enabling appropriate police responses and helps to build community confidence.

“Seemingly low level or minor events can have a significant impact on someone who may already be very vulnerable.”

Listen to The Stooshie – the weekly Scottish politics podcast from The Courier

Keep up to date with all our regional and national politics coverage on our dedicated pages here.

And stay informed by signing up to our daily politics newsletter.

More from Scottish politics

Hate crime law already 'weaponised' to silence women, expert warns
The new hate crime laws have sparked fierce opposition. Image: PA
COURIER OPINION: Bungled hate crime laws distract from fight against bigotry
2
Humza Yousaf.
Humza Yousaf on racist graffiti in Dundee and where hate crime debate went ‘seriously…
18
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Labour's Anas Sarwar condemns racist graffiti near Humza Yousaf's Dundee home
Humza Yousaf and Rishi Sunak lead the Scottish and UK governments. Image: DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Hate crime, budget cuts and election fever
The Tartan Day parade takes place in New York (Stuart Conway/PA)
External Affairs Secretary to take part in Tartan Day parade
Racist graffiti aimed at First Minister Humza Yousaf at Hamilton Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Supplied
Racist graffiti aimed at Humza Yousaf appears in Broughty Ferry near first minister's home
24
First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.
Humza Yousaf sends pyro warning to fans after young Dundee supporter injured
Humza Yousaf at Fife national treatment centre
Humza Yousaf visits Fife hospital to explain £300m waiting times plan
5
Date set for Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond at A9 inquiry

Conversation