Best pictures from Perth’s first daytime disco

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Best pictures from Perth’s first daytime disco

Perth's over 30s turned out in force for Loft Nightclub's Dancin Dayz, partying during daylight to to hits from the 80s and 90s.

Revellers at Dancin Dayz, Loft Nightclub. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Revellers at Dancin Dayz, Loft Nightclub. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Isla Glen

Perth’s over 30s turned out in force for the city’s first daytime disco.

Loft Nightclub, on South Street, hosted Dancin Dayz on Saturday.

Revellers enjoyed party anthems  between 3pm and 8pm, rather than dancing into the wee hours.

Clubbers, who were dressed to impress, partied to hits from the 80s and 90s.

Due to the event’s popularity, Loft is running another date in May filled with tunes from the 70s to the 00s.

Daytime discos have been cropping up across Courier Country, with a popular event  at Club Tropicana in Dundee and another scheduled for April 27 at Fubar in Stirling.

Our photographer Kenny Smith captured the best moments.

Partygoers enjoying the disco.
Dancing the afternoon away.
Happy friends pose for a picture.
Revellers put the day in disco.
Girls just want to have fun at Dancin Dayz.
Dancing like it’s dusk.
The daytime disco is a huge hit.
Friends enjoying some drinks during the disco.
Revellers enjoying the first ever daytime disco at Loft.
Dancefloor scenes.
Dressed to impress. 

More from Perth & Kinross

Rain warning for Tayside Fife and Stirlingshire
Warning of heavy rain across Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire
Stuart Coupar and Blair's Laundry on High Street, Rattray, Blairgowrie
Blairgowrie laundry owner fighting council order to remove 'rotting' vehicles
4
The Alyth Hotel will reopen next month.
Alyth Hotel announces reopening date as renovations near completion
Lee Tucker denies that he caused his brother Reece’s death, and serious injury to two children, by dangerous driving.
Dundee driver tells jury of rescue efforts after Perthshire crash that killed brother
Marlene Wood behind Comrie post office counter
Perthshire postmistress brought back from brink of ruin as Post Office scandal rumbles on
Fergus McCallum with his daughter Mia at The Wee Choo Choo in Pitlochry.
Opening date earmarked for Pitlochry Thai restaurant in revived train carriage
The A9 near Gleneagles.
Person taken to hospital after two-car crash on A9 in Perthshire
The A9 southbound between Auchterarder and Aberuthven.
Convoy system to be used during overnight roadworks on A9 near Auchterarder
Donald Smith and Kenneth Scott smiling inside Methven post office
Gifts pour in as much-loved Perthshire postie hangs up his mailbag
April snow in Dundee
Pictures as snow and flooding hit Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire

Conversation