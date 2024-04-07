Best pictures from Perth’s first daytime disco

Perth’s over 30s turned out in force for the city’s first daytime disco.

Loft Nightclub, on South Street, hosted Dancin Dayz on Saturday.

Revellers enjoyed party anthems between 3pm and 8pm, rather than dancing into the wee hours.

Clubbers, who were dressed to impress, partied to hits from the 80s and 90s.

Due to the event’s popularity, Loft is running another date in May filled with tunes from the 70s to the 00s.

Daytime discos have been cropping up across Courier Country, with a popular event at Club Tropicana in Dundee and another scheduled for April 27 at Fubar in Stirling.

Our photographer Kenny Smith captured the best moments.