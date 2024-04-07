Boat shuttle between Broughty Ferry and Tayport to run all year

Boat trips between Broughty Ferry and Tayport will run all year round after a successful trial period.

Boat tour firm SaltDog Marine ran trial tours across the Tay during the Easter holidays, allowing passengers to visit either destination by boat.

The Dundee company has now confirmed the shuttle service is here to stay – running regularly throughout the year.

Boat trips between Broughty Ferry and Tayport about ‘the destination, not the journey’

Owner Ian Ashton said: “The initial trial was to see if this was something we could offer between Broughty Ferry and Tayport long-term.

“This has been successful, and the reaction from the public has been great so far.

“Unlike our other tours, this is about the destination rather than the journey.”

SaltDog Marine launched in 2023 and also offers hour-long tours of the River Tay, as well as trips to Perth and corporate days out.

Passengers travelling between Tayport and Broughty Ferry will have three hours to explore the other side – with the journey approximately five minutes each way.

Ian added: “The biggest challenge is making people aware of what Tayport has to offer.

“There’s Morton Loch Nature Reserve, Tentsmuir Nature Reserve, the Larick Centre and great local businesses like the Harbour Cafe.

‘Something romantic’ about shuttle between Broughty Ferry and Tayport

“So far people have enjoyed the tours and we’ve had plenty of people take the shuttle from either side.

“There’s something romantic about getting away from it all and taking a boat across the Tay for a few hours.”

Times and dates of tours between Broughty Ferry and Tayport will be added to the SaltDog Marine website in the coming days.

Ian said: “I want to thank the Tayport Harbour Trust for letting me use their slipway for the tours.

“Without their support, this wouldn’t be possible.”