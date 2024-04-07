Boat shuttle between Broughty Ferry and Tayport to run all year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boat shuttle between Broughty Ferry and Tayport to run all year

The five-minute cross-Tay trips are set to stay after a successful trial.

By Andrew Robson
Ian Ashton, owner of SaltDog Marine, says the cross-Tay shuttle is here to stay.
Ian Ashton, owner of SaltDog Marine, says the cross-Tay shuttle is here to stay. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Boat trips between Broughty Ferry and Tayport will run all year round after a successful trial period.

Boat tour firm SaltDog Marine ran trial tours across the Tay during the Easter holidays, allowing passengers to visit either destination by boat.

The Dundee company has now confirmed the shuttle service is here to stay – running regularly throughout the year.

Boat trips between Broughty Ferry and Tayport about ‘the destination, not the journey’

Owner Ian Ashton said: “The initial trial was to see if this was something we could offer between Broughty Ferry and Tayport long-term.

“This has been successful, and the reaction from the public has been great so far.

“Unlike our other tours, this is about the destination rather than the journey.”

SaltDog Marine launched in 2023 and also offers hour-long tours of the River Tay, as well as trips to Perth and corporate days out.

View of Broughty Ferry from tayport.
View of Broughty Ferry from Tayport. Image: SaltDog Marine

Passengers travelling between Tayport and Broughty Ferry will have three hours to explore the other side – with the journey approximately five minutes each way.

Ian added: “The biggest challenge is making people aware of what Tayport has to offer.

“There’s Morton Loch Nature Reserve, Tentsmuir Nature Reserve, the Larick Centre and great local businesses like the Harbour Cafe.

‘Something romantic’ about shuttle between Broughty Ferry and Tayport

“So far people have enjoyed the tours and we’ve had plenty of people take the shuttle from either side.

“There’s something romantic about getting away from it all and taking a boat across the Tay for a few hours.”

SaltDog boat leaving Broughty Ferry.
SaltDog is launching a cross-Tay shuttle. Image: SaltDog Marine

Times and dates of tours between Broughty Ferry and Tayport will be added to the SaltDog Marine website in the coming days.

Ian said: “I want to thank the Tayport Harbour Trust for letting me use their slipway for the tours.

“Without their support, this wouldn’t be possible.”

