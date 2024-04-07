In Pictures: New kids on the block delight families at Angus Goats in Coats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

In Pictures: New kids on the block delight families at Angus Goats in Coats

Visitors from across the UK snapped up tickets to see almost 90 baby goats which have joined the herd at Lunan Bay Farm this year.

Goats in Coats tours at Myreside Farm. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Goats in Coats tours at Myreside Farm. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

No ifs, no butts, Goats in Coats are the stars of spring in Angus.

Kids, mums, dads, grannies and grandads have flocked to Lunan Bay Farm from across the UK.

They all wanted to enjoy the antics of baby goats wearing woolly jumpers sent to Angus from knitters around the country.

It is the second year in a row Neil and Jillian McEwan have hosted sell-out family tours at their farm between Arbroath and Montrose.

And this year their herd has grown by almost 90.

Jillian said: “We helped bring 86 newborns into the world this kidding season.

“It takes our herd up to 189.

“Goats in Coats is a celebration to mark the end of the busy kidding season.

“It also supports our pioneering work in producing homegrown Scottish regenerative cashmere, a first in over 30 years.”

The events all sold out in early February and had a waiting list of 500.

“We got into goats eight years ago and never looked back,” added Jillian.

“They are such characterful and inquisitive creatures.

“We’re just delighted by how popular our jumper-wearing kids are and the interest in our cashmere project.

“Along with the local community we’ve welcomed people from all over the UK, including repeat visitors from London.

Angus bales artist Fleur Baxter created a fitting backdrop for the event.

Our photographer Kim Cessford dropped in on Lunan Bay Farm to get down with the kids.

 

Thai and Mya Rodger enjoyed feeding goats.
Caroline Millar and Laura Paterson from Scottish Agritourism enjoyed their visit to Goats in Coats.
Neil McEwan with some of the doe goats including three- legged Frieda in  Myreside Farm.
One of the Cashmere Bucks showed an imperious air at the Goats in Coats event.
Goats in Coats being goats while visitors enjoy interacting with them.
The goats wear hand-knitted jumper which are sent to the farm from far and wide.
Three- legged Frieda at Goats in Coats welcoming the guests to the farm.
Heather Mitchell with one of the goat-themed treats at Goats in Coats.
Ada Bastianelli (4) enjoyed feeding one of the goats.
Some of the main attraction doe goats including three-legged Frieda.
Visitors enjoy interacting with the goats at Myreside Farm in Arbroath.
Fred Porchez was on hand to discuss the benefits of cashmere wool at Goats in Coats.
This is the second year of Goats in Coats farm tours organised by Jillian and Neil McEwan at Myreside Farm.
Organisers, Jillian and Neil McEwan at Goats in Coats with one of their goats.
Angora nd Cashmere wools were on show at the farm.
Organisers, Neil and Jillian McEwan at Goats in Coats with one of their goats.
Goodies that could be bought today.
Cute kids in hand knitted jumpers, what more could you want?
Visitors to the Goat Cuddles station could have their picture taken by one of the helpers.
One of the favourite attractions at Goats in Coats were the Goat Cuddles stations – Karen and Nina Summers enjoyed a cuddle.
Thai Rodger enjoyed feeding goats on the farm.
Goats in Coats being goats while visitors enjoy interacting with them.
The Cashmere Bucks showed an imperious air!
Caroline Millar and Laura Paterson from Scottish Agritourism enjoyed their visit to Goats in Coats.
Fred Porchez was on hand demonstrating Angora and Cashmere wool and how to spin yarn from them.
Organiser Jillian McEwan’s mum Jenny Ross was helping out at the Goat Cuddles stations.
The Goat Cuddles stations at Myreside Farm in Arbroath,
Josh Smith and Rhian Mitchell were helping out at the Goat Cuddles stations.
Jamie Worrall and Annalise Webster cuddling the coated goats.
The well organised and colourful Goats in Coatsevent showing bales decorated by Fleur Baxter and visitors.

 

