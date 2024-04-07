In Pictures: New kids on the block delight families at Angus Goats in Coats

No ifs, no butts, Goats in Coats are the stars of spring in Angus.

Kids, mums, dads, grannies and grandads have flocked to Lunan Bay Farm from across the UK.

They all wanted to enjoy the antics of baby goats wearing woolly jumpers sent to Angus from knitters around the country.

It is the second year in a row Neil and Jillian McEwan have hosted sell-out family tours at their farm between Arbroath and Montrose.

And this year their herd has grown by almost 90.

Jillian said: “We helped bring 86 newborns into the world this kidding season.

“It takes our herd up to 189.

“Goats in Coats is a celebration to mark the end of the busy kidding season.

“It also supports our pioneering work in producing homegrown Scottish regenerative cashmere, a first in over 30 years.”

The events all sold out in early February and had a waiting list of 500.

“We got into goats eight years ago and never looked back,” added Jillian.

“They are such characterful and inquisitive creatures.

“We’re just delighted by how popular our jumper-wearing kids are and the interest in our cashmere project.

“Along with the local community we’ve welcomed people from all over the UK, including repeat visitors from London.

Angus bales artist Fleur Baxter created a fitting backdrop for the event.

Our photographer Kim Cessford dropped in on Lunan Bay Farm to get down with the kids.