Shock as car washes into the sea off Fife coast

Onlookers looked on in shock as a car was washed into the sea off the Fife coast.

The vehicle was engulfed by water in Lower Largo, behind the Crusoe Hotel on Main Street just after 2pm on Sunday.

No one was in the car at the time.

The incident drew a big audience of onlookers, many of whom were taken aback by the speed at which the car was hurled into the sea.

Unusual sight at Lower Largo

One witness said it was the first time such a happening had occurred in their three years in the local area.

“The car was parked behind the hotel but the weather has scooped it up unfortunately,” they added.

“This kind of thing doesn’t happen much but with how the weather has been recently it can be a bit unpredictable.

“I haven’t known it to happen in the past three years, but the tide was quite high.”

Higher tides forecast for Fife coast

According to the Tides Chart website, the sea height at Lower Largo reached a peak of 5.5m at 2.02pm on Sunday.

Higher tides are expected this week, with the next peak of 5.6m at 2.34am on Monday, rising to 6m at 3.31pm on Tuesday.

These could be exacerbated by heavy rain in the early part of the week, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for Fife, Tayside and Stirlingshire on Tuesday.

Gusty conditions contributed to the intensity of the sea on Sunday afternoon.

Although the area was not subject to a weather warning, Tay Road Bridge was subject to a 30mph speed limit and was open only to cars and single-decker buses due to the high winds.

Gusty conditions also forced the closure of Forth Road Bridge for an hour on Saturday.

‘Shock’ as vehicle submerged in sea

Footage of the Lower Largo incident was shared on Facebook page Fife Jammer Locations.

“People were outside filming it,” a witness said.

“This is not surprising because it was a shock to see a car go into the sea.

“People do park there, and there is nothing there telling you not to.

“For the owner of the car it was a horrible case of bad luck.”