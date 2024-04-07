Shock as car washes into the sea off Fife coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shock as car washes into the sea off Fife coast

Onlookers were taken aback by the speed at which the car was hurled into the sea.

By Stephen Eighteen
Car engulfed by the sea at Lower Largo, Fife.
The car was engulfed by the sea at Lower Largo. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL

Onlookers looked on in shock as a car was washed into the sea off the Fife coast.

The vehicle was engulfed by water in Lower Largo, behind the Crusoe Hotel on Main Street just after 2pm on Sunday.

No one was in the car at the time.

The incident drew a big audience of onlookers, many of whom were taken aback by the speed at which the car was hurled into the sea.

Unusual sight at Lower Largo

One witness said it was the first time such a happening had occurred in their three years in the local area.

“The car was parked behind the hotel but the weather has scooped it up unfortunately,” they added.

Cars parked on Main Street, Lower Largo, next to The Crusoe hotel.
Cars parked near The Crusoe hotel in more benign conditions. Image: Google Street View

“This kind of thing doesn’t happen much but with how the weather has been recently it can be a bit unpredictable.

“I haven’t known it to happen in the past three years, but the tide was quite high.”

Higher tides forecast for Fife coast

According to the Tides Chart website, the sea height at Lower Largo reached a peak of 5.5m at 2.02pm on Sunday.

Higher tides are expected this week, with the next peak of 5.6m at 2.34am on Monday, rising to 6m at 3.31pm on Tuesday.

These could be exacerbated by heavy rain in the early part of the week, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for Fife, Tayside and Stirlingshire on Tuesday.

Lower Largo tide times
The tide times and heights for Lower Largo this week. Image: Tides Chart

The vehicle was submerged by the water. All images by Fife Jammer Locations/FJL

Gusty conditions contributed to the intensity of the sea on Sunday afternoon.

Although the area was not subject to a weather warning, Tay Road Bridge was subject to a 30mph speed limit and was open only to cars and single-decker buses due to the high winds.

Gusty conditions also forced the closure of Forth Road Bridge for an hour on Saturday.

‘Shock’ as vehicle submerged in sea

Footage of the Lower Largo incident was shared on Facebook page Fife Jammer Locations.

“People were outside filming it,” a witness said.

“This is not surprising because it was a shock to see a car go into the sea.

“People do park there, and there is nothing there telling you not to.

“For the owner of the car it was a horrible case of bad luck.”

