Pitlochry Festival Theatre on hunt for budding Von Trapp children

Pitlochry Festival Theatre bosses are on the hunt for children to play the singing von Trapp children in their upcoming production of The Sound of Music.

Auditions for the roles of Friedrich, Louisa, Kurt, Brigitta, Marta and Gretl are being held at the theatre next month.

No acting experience is is required, but a love of singing is a must.

Youngsters should be aged between six and 16.

And the theatre will be casting several teams of six to take turns appearing as the von Trapp family from November 15 to December 22.

Elizabeth Newman, Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s artistic director and director of The Sound of Music, says she’s over the moon to be bringing the much-loved musical to the stage.

And the von Trapp children will be vital to the success of the production.

“The young people undoubtedly carry the spirit of the story,” she said.

The auditions will take place between 5pm and 7pm at Pitlochry Festival Theatre on May 7 and 8.

Attendees will be asked to sing and dance in a group and read from a script.

Rehearsals will take place between October 14 and November 14, mostly in the evenings and weekends.

There will also be a pre-rehearsal/workshop week in the week commencing July 15.