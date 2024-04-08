Pitlochry Festival Theatre on hunt for budding Von Trapp children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Pitlochry Festival Theatre on hunt for budding Von Trapp children

The Sound of Music will be Pitlochry Festival Theatre's big show in the run-up to Christmas

By Morag Lindsay
Actress dressed as Maria from Sound of Music in hills above Pitlochry Festival Theatre
The hills around Pitlochry Festival Theatre will be alive with the Sound of Music. Image: Fraser Band.

Pitlochry Festival Theatre bosses are on the hunt for children to play the singing von Trapp children in their upcoming production of The Sound of Music.

Auditions for the roles of Friedrich, Louisa, Kurt, Brigitta, Marta and Gretl are being held at the theatre next month.

No acting experience is is required, but a love of singing is a must.

poster for film version of The Sound of Music starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer
The much-loved musical is coming to stage near you. Image: Universal History Archive/UIG/Shutterstock.

Youngsters should be aged between six and 16.

And the theatre will be casting several teams of six to take turns appearing as the von Trapp family from November 15 to December 22.

Elizabeth Newman, Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s artistic director and director of The Sound of Music, says she’s over the moon to be bringing the much-loved musical to the stage.

And the von Trapp children will be vital to the success of the production.

“The young people undoubtedly carry the spirit of the story,” she said.

Elizabeth Newman smiling in front of Pitlochry Festival Theatre
Elizabeth Newman will direct the Pitlochry Festival Theatre production of The Sound of Music. Image: Supplied.

The auditions will take place between 5pm and 7pm at Pitlochry Festival Theatre on May 7 and 8.

Attendees will be asked to sing and dance in a group and read from a script.

Rehearsals will take place between October 14 and November 14, mostly in the evenings and weekends.

There will also be a pre-rehearsal/workshop week in the week commencing July 15.

