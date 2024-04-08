How Perthshire’s Wild Wood Bros turned a wooden passion into a growing business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Perthshire’s Wild Wood Bros turned a wooden passion into a growing business

Hamish and Woody Alexander are the Wild Wood Brothers, based in Comrie.

Hamish and Woody Alexander Supplied by Wild Wood Bros
Paul Malik By Paul Malik

The Wild Wood Brothers specialise in making bespoke items out of — you guessed it — pieces of wild wood found near their home in Perthshire.

From solar car ports to a commissioned green house, the brothers see potential in just about any piece of timber they can find.

Based in one of the old Nissen huts at Cultybraggan Camp, Comrie, Woody and Hamish have watched their passion become their profession.

They talk us through their business journey, which stemmed from the smallest of seeds into an ever-growing tree of enterprise.

How and why did you start in business?

We started nearly 10 years ago. My brother Woody (Alistair) had always been interested in woodworking and was based in Islay doing various projects from a small garage workshop. I had been working in sales in Dundee but I wasn’t enjoying it, so quit my job and went to help him out. The business grew from there.

How did you get to where you are today?

Through hard work, practice and trial and error. Woody had the woodworking experience and artistic flair to allow us to take on projects and I had some experience related to business due to the previous sales job.

Hard at work. Image: Wild Wood Bros.

Combining these allowed us to get up and running and bring in some business. Woody made a few connections that allowed us to source local timber and set up a bigger workshop in the Comrie area. The locally sourced timber became a unique selling point for us.

Who has helped you along the way?

We have had help from family, friends and customers who have been very supportive and helped us massively. A couple of individuals who have become have been key to what we have created.

One of them continues to teach us so much in all things wood-related. The other mentors us on the business side. We are and continue to be very lucky that way.

On the tools. Image: Wild Wood Bros.

We’ve also had lots of marketing help from Perthshire Artisans – part of GrowBiz – which I would recommend to any designers/artists or craftspeople.

What was your biggest mistake?

Probably not looking to recruit sooner. Since bringing others onboard, we have been able to take on bigger projects and do more work. It really was a game changer for us in terms of what we could achieve.

What is your greatest achievement to date?

I’d like to think the skills we’ve learned are and will continue to be our greatest achievements.

But, in terms of what we have created I would need to say it’s the huge tree house entertaining space that we built for a private client. The end result was totally awesome.

How has the cost of living crisis impacted your business?

Certain materials that we use have gone up in price and overheads have also gone up which has put a squeeze on things. The fact that we source a lot of our timber locally has really helped in this regard.

The workshop with a prime material. Image: Wild Wood Bros.

What do you hope to achieve in the future?

I’d like to see our business continue to be successful and grow a bit more into something that is sustainable. I would love to see us utilising more local resources and become a well known name locally.

Do you want to recruit in the future?

We have a few people who work for us part time. It has been a massive help but it’s not without its own challenges and responsibilities. I can see us in the future with a few more staff. I think it adds to the business tremendously.

What is the hardest thing about running your own business?

Plenty of things! I’m not sure any one thing is harder than the other. Managing cash flow is crucial, as well as pricing work correctly.

Any advice to wannabe entrepreneurs?

Find something that makes you want to get up in the morning and that you feel excited about. Also, understand that your time is your most valuable asset. You need to work out wat it is worth. I’d also say switching off from work can be a challenge. You tend to live and breathe your business so it can be tough to know when to take a break.

