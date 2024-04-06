Forth Road Bridge closed in both directions due to gusty winds

Forth Road Bridge has been closed in both directions due to adverse weather.

The A9000 road has been shut as Storm Kathleen batters the region.

A Met Office yellow weather alert for wind covers the bridge and the very bottom end of Fife.

The warning, in place between 8am and 10pm on Saturday, says transport disruption is possible.

It adds: “Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen.

“Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible.

“Some roads and bridges may close.

“Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.”

Restrictions also on Tay Road Bridge

There are also restrictions on the Tay Road Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The bridge is only open to cars and single-decker buses, with a 30mph speed limit in place.

The central walkway is also closed.

In 2017 Forth Road Bridge was shut to general traffic, which shifted to the parallel Queensferry Crossing.

But it is still used by buses, taxis, emergency vehicles, motorcycles, cyclists, pedestrians and agricultural vehicles not permitted on Queensferry Crossing.

