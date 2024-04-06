Forth Road Bridge closed in both directions due to gusty winds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forth Road Bridge closed in both directions due to gusty winds

There are also restrictions on Tay Road Bridge as Storm Kathleen batters the region.

By Stephen Eighteen
Forth Road Bridge has been closed to traffic. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Forth Road Bridge has been closed in both directions due to adverse weather.

The A9000 road has been shut as Storm Kathleen batters the region.

A Met Office yellow weather alert for wind covers the bridge and the very bottom end of Fife.

The warning, in place between 8am and 10pm on Saturday, says transport disruption is possible.

It adds: “Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen.

“Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible.

“Some roads and bridges may close.

“Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.”

Restrictions also on Tay Road Bridge

There are also restrictions on the Tay Road Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The bridge is only open to cars and single-decker buses, with a 30mph speed limit in place.

The central walkway is also closed.

In 2017 Forth Road Bridge was shut to general traffic, which shifted to the parallel Queensferry Crossing.

But it is still used by buses, taxis, emergency vehicles, motorcycles, cyclists, pedestrians and agricultural vehicles not permitted on Queensferry Crossing.

 

