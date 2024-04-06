Colin Cameron urges Raith Rovers to maintain pressure on Dundee United as he looks back on own experience with Wolves as a player

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Colin Cameron urges Raith Rovers to maintain pressure on Dundee United as he looks back on own experience with Wolves as a player

The Stark's Park side kept themselves four points adrift at the top with a 2-1 victory over Ayr United.

By Iain Collin
Dylan Easton celebrates Raith Rovers' opening goal with Keith Watson.
Dylan Easton celebrates Raith Rovers' opening goal with Keith Watson. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

Colin Cameron has urged Raith Rovers to keep putting pressure on Dundee United – because he knows what it is like trying to see out a title race with Wolves.

The Stark’s Park number two was delighted to see Rovers eke out a 2-1 victory over Ayr United, thanks to a Dylan Easton stunner just before the break and a second-half Jack Hamilton penalty.

It was a badly-needed win considering United were romping to a 5-0 triumph at Hampden against Queen’s Park.

Raith’s own success keeps the gap at four points ahead of their game in hand against Airdrie on Tuesday.

Raith Rovers assistant manager Colin Cameron. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers assistant manager Colin Cameron. Image: SNS.

And Cameron has praised Easton and Hamilton for coming up trumps on an important afternoon for the Kirkcaldy men.

“At this stage of the season, it’s not so much about the performance,” he said after a display spoiled by horrendous weather conditions.

“Yes, you would want the performance to be different class.

“But on a day like today it’s about not making mistakes in the conditions and taking your chances when they come along.

“I thought Dylan Easton’s goal was one of the real bits of quality within the game.

Pressure on Jack Hamilton

“And Jack despatched the penalty well.

“There was a bit of pressure on Jack, given the circumstances. The boys didn’t know but we knew United were comfortable.

“Outwith that, there was a lot of pressure on him because all the boys know we really need to win.

“I thought he handled it very well and took it very calmly. That will do his confidence no harm at all.”

Cameron was part of the last Raith team to reach the Premier in 1995 and is determined to pass on any knowledge he can to the current team.

Jack Hamilton celebrates Raith Rovers' winning goal.
Jack Hamilton celebrates Raith Rovers’ winning goal. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

And he insists his experience with Wolves in trying to reach the English top-flight also gives Rovers hope for the run-in.

The Molineux outfit slipped up in his first season south of the border in season 2001-02 but redeemed themselves just 12 months later.

“We can’t influence anything that happens outwith our game,” he said of United’s victory.

“So, all we can do is try to keep winning the games remaining and if there’s slip-ups elsewhere then brilliant.

“It’s a big week because we’ve got three games in a week.

Gap

“But there was no point in looking at Airdrie on Tuesday or next Saturday because if we hadn’t won today it becomes really, really difficult to get back close to United.

“All we’ve done is keep that gap the same.

“And on Tuesday if we can win it just puts a wee bit of pressure on them for the last four games. That’s all we can do.”

He added: “I’ve been in both situations. In the first season I was down at Wolves we led for three-quarters of the season and it’s not easy getting over that line when you’ve got people chasing you.

“In the end, we failed that season.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray blows out his cheeks and throws out his arms as he questions a refereeing decision.
Ian Murray’s side have managed to keep pace with Dundee United. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

“Then, the next season, we were chasing and ended up winning promotion through the play-offs.

“All we can do is put pressure on United, and there’s more pressure on them than there is us.

“There’s always been pressure on them to win the league, because they’re expected to with the biggest budget and having just come down from the Premiership.

“They’ve had to deal with that pressure all season. But now there’s pressure on us, and the players have got to take a lot of credit for that and embrace it and enjoy it.

“You would far rather have that than the pressure at the other end of the table, struggling to get wins to stay alive.”

More from Football

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin lapped up his side's showing
Jim Goodwin makes 'standards' demand as Dundee United boss reveals half-time order that sparked…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty vows to address late collapse as he picks out bullish…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein reveals what he told Dimitar Mitov after super saves earn St Johnstone…
Jack Hamilton celebrates Raith Rovers' winning goal.
Raith Rovers 2-1 Ayr United: Stark's Park side keep pace with Dundee United in…
Theo Bair strikes for Motherwell to make it 3-2. Image: SNS
Dundee 2-3 Motherwell: Late collapse sees Dee throw away chance to clinch top-six finish
Ross Graham jumps for joy as Dundee United run riot at Hampden Park
Queen's Park 0-5 Dundee United: Five-star Tangerines run riot at Hampden to maintain Championship…
Tony Gallacher pounces to make it 2-1 to St Johnstone late on at Hibs. Image: SNS
Hibs 1-2 St Johnstone: Key moments, star man and player ratings as superb Saints…
Referee David Dickinson inspects the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Dundee v Motherwell: Steelmen 'deeply concerned' for player welfare as Stuart Kettlewell points to…
Dens Park, home of Dundee FC.
Dundee v Motherwell ON after double pitch inspection
Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dundee v Motherwell: SECOND pitch inspection called at Dens Park
10