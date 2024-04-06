Blairgowrie laundry owner fighting council order to remove ‘rotting’ vehicles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blairgowrie laundry owner fighting council order to remove ‘rotting’ vehicles

Stuart Coupar believes the council is guilty of "targeting" and "unreasonable behaviour".

By Stephen Eighteen
Stuart Coupar and Blair's Laundry on High Street, Rattray, Blairgowrie
Stuart Coupar has been involved in family business Blair's Laundry for more than 20 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A Blairgowrie businessman is contesting an order from Perth and Kinross Council to remove waste including “rotting cars”.

Stuart Coupar is appealing the council’s enforcement notice to shift material at the front of Blair’s Laundry on High Street, Rattray.

The council has ordered the business to get rid of tyres, car parts, scrap metal and vehicles from the parking area fronting the main road.

Vehicles outside Blair's Laundry on High Street, Rattray, Blairgowrie,
Perth and Kinross Council is demanding that vehicles outside Blair’s Laundry are removed. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Councillors say they have been receiving an increasing number of complaints about the site, with one claiming that vehicles there “are just rotting with the tyres collapsed on the hard standing”.

But Mr Coupar, who has been involved in running the laundry business for more than 20 years, believes the council is guilty of “targeting” and “unreasonable behaviour”.

Blairgowrie site in use for ‘over a century’

“The site is commercial, rated as non-domestic and been in continuous use as such for over a century,” he wrote in his appeal submission.

“The residential properties on each side and opposite have high privacy fencing erected decades ago.

“Heras fencing is erected within the yard to the front of the workshop doors to screen the area and restrict access for safety.”

The vehicles are well-screened from residents, says Stuart Coupar. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

He continued: “We typically operate around eight delivery vehicles.

“Due to the nature of our trade customers can require service seven days a week, so we require duty standby and backup.

“We operate vehicles and equipment that we can maintain.

“This does allow us to economically justify running older assets that have proven durable and reliable beyond the age at which a council or larger organisation with massive capital budgets may choose.

“The steps required by the planning authority are excessive.

“The items in the yard all have a purpose.”

Stuart Coupar

Mr Coupar is also unhappy that the enforcement notice was served to more than one party.

It was addressed jointly to himself, two other members of his family and the laundry as a whole.

“The notice is defective,” he wrote in his appeal submission.

“Failure to serve a notice properly can be construed as ‘targeting’ and is unreasonable behaviour.”

Councillors want vehicles to be removed

But the council’s notice has been backed by at least two members of the local authority.

Cllr Caroline Shiers wrote in her submission: “Increasingly complaints have centred on the effect on the amenity of local residents and environmental concerns.

“One vehicle is in a lower area of the site and is now almost subsumed by shrubbery.

“Many vehicles are just rotting with the tyres collapsed on the hard standing.

“The stretch of footpath in front is a busy one and it is really sad that this historic
part of old Rattray is being allowed to fall into disrepair.

“The vehicles are not stored in a secure environment and I worry that they could become the focus of vandalism.”

Councillors say they have received complaints about the site. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Fellow Blairgowrie and The Glens councillor, Bob Brawn, wrote: “Whilst these vans may be sited on the owner’s curtilage, they are to the detriment of the amenity of the area.

“Over the years the number of these derelict vans has steadily increased, to the annoyance of all who live around the site.”

He called for “the said vehicles removed from the site with immediate effect.”

A planning reporter will decide whether to overturn the council’s enforcement notice.

