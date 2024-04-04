Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray believes Championship title battle with Dundee United could become ‘a bit clearer’ in next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray believes Championship title battle with Dundee United could become ‘a bit clearer’ in next week

The Stark's Park side have three consecutive home games - including their game in hand - in the space of seven days.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers Manager Ian Murray stands with his hands at his hips
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray reckons the destination of the Championship title could become ‘a bit clearer’ by next weekend following a potentially pivotal three games.

Dundee United are now in pole position following last Saturday’s 2-0 victory over their Stark’s Park rivals.

The Tangerines have a four-point lead at the top of the table heading into the home straight.

However, with Raith having the benefit of a game in hand, personnel from both clubs have been quick to point out that nothing was decided at Tannadice last weekend.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray holds out his left hand as he questions a decision against Dundee United.
Manager Ian Murray was disappointed with Raith Rovers’ 2-0 defeat to Dundee United. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

As the games count down, that could all change if either now slips up during the run-in.

United have back-to-back away encounters with Queen’s Park and Morton, neither of which are likely to present an easy three points.

Raith, on the other hand, have three home games and are desperate to take advantage of their game in hand against Airdrie on Tuesday.

Murray has targeted six points from their next two matches to ensure they are, at most, a point behind United by the middle of next week.

“We were obviously disappointed with the scoreline against United and disappointed not to get anything out of the game,” Murray told Courier Sport.

Murray: ‘Put pressure on Dundee United’

“But nothing was going to be decided by that one game.

“We still have six very, very big and hard games to come.

“We know, realistically, we have to go and win the next two at least to put a bit of pressure on Dundee United.

“But who knows what might happen on Saturday.

“Going to Hampden is a tough, tough game, that’s for sure. We know that, Queen’s Park are playing some really good stuff at the moment.

Tony Watt’s early opener was key for Dundee United in their win over Raith Rovers. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

“And if Dundee United drop points there, and we can win, then suddenly Tuesday night becomes a game where we can maybe put our noses in front again.

“It will maybe become a bit clearer after the next week. We’ll be able to see where everybody is at that point.

“There’s loads of ifs, buts and maybes in there.

“Our mindset is, by the end of Tuesday’s game, let’s be at least just one point behind them with four to play.

“But our first thought is try to beat Ayr United, because that will be a tough one.”

Murray: ‘Raith want more’

Whilst desperate to make the most of being in a title race, Murray has always had one eye on Raith’s original aim of securing a play-off place.

Nine points ahead of third-placed Partick Thistle, he still mentions sealing second if first eludes them – and remembering there is a ‘backdoor’ route to the Premiership.

“At the start of the season, you always have aspirations,” he added. “But I don’t think many people were looking at us as being the team to run United as close as we have so far.

We’re well within touching distance. And, it’s like anything, when you get a wee bit of success then you get excited and you want more.

“That does mean that you can take defeats and draws much worse then normal.

Lewis Vaughan is surrounded by Raith Rovers team-mates after scoring against Ayr United earlier in the season.
Lewis Vaughan (centre) netted a hat-trick for Raith Rovers the last time out against Ayr United. Image: SNS.

“But, for me and the team, we have to stay really balanced.

“I’ve said it all the time, if we fall short, for whatever reason that may be – and that might be Dundee United winning all their games – then we have to cement that second place as quickly as we can.

“And the way that I look at it is we’re then four games away from promotion to the Premier.

“We can’t have disappointments hanging about for too long, because the next game for us at the moment is so big.

“If it gets to the stage where Dundee United win the league, then we focus on the play-offs – and do our absolute utmost to try to get in through the back door.”

