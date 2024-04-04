Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray believes Championship title battle with Dundee United could become ‘a bit clearer’ in next week

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray reckons the destination of the Championship title could become ‘a bit clearer’ by next weekend following a potentially pivotal three games.

Dundee United are now in pole position following last Saturday’s 2-0 victory over their Stark’s Park rivals.

The Tangerines have a four-point lead at the top of the table heading into the home straight.

However, with Raith having the benefit of a game in hand, personnel from both clubs have been quick to point out that nothing was decided at Tannadice last weekend.

As the games count down, that could all change if either now slips up during the run-in.

United have back-to-back away encounters with Queen’s Park and Morton, neither of which are likely to present an easy three points.

Raith, on the other hand, have three home games and are desperate to take advantage of their game in hand against Airdrie on Tuesday.

Murray has targeted six points from their next two matches to ensure they are, at most, a point behind United by the middle of next week.

“We were obviously disappointed with the scoreline against United and disappointed not to get anything out of the game,” Murray told Courier Sport.

Murray: ‘Put pressure on Dundee United’

“But nothing was going to be decided by that one game.

“We still have six very, very big and hard games to come.

“We know, realistically, we have to go and win the next two at least to put a bit of pressure on Dundee United.

“But who knows what might happen on Saturday.

“Going to Hampden is a tough, tough game, that’s for sure. We know that, Queen’s Park are playing some really good stuff at the moment.

“And if Dundee United drop points there, and we can win, then suddenly Tuesday night becomes a game where we can maybe put our noses in front again.

“It will maybe become a bit clearer after the next week. We’ll be able to see where everybody is at that point.

“There’s loads of ifs, buts and maybes in there.

“Our mindset is, by the end of Tuesday’s game, let’s be at least just one point behind them with four to play.

“But our first thought is try to beat Ayr United, because that will be a tough one.”

Murray: ‘Raith want more’

Whilst desperate to make the most of being in a title race, Murray has always had one eye on Raith’s original aim of securing a play-off place.

Nine points ahead of third-placed Partick Thistle, he still mentions sealing second if first eludes them – and remembering there is a ‘backdoor’ route to the Premiership.

“At the start of the season, you always have aspirations,” he added. “But I don’t think many people were looking at us as being the team to run United as close as we have so far.

“We’re well within touching distance. And, it’s like anything, when you get a wee bit of success then you get excited and you want more.

“That does mean that you can take defeats and draws much worse then normal.

“But, for me and the team, we have to stay really balanced.

“I’ve said it all the time, if we fall short, for whatever reason that may be – and that might be Dundee United winning all their games – then we have to cement that second place as quickly as we can.

“And the way that I look at it is we’re then four games away from promotion to the Premier.

“We can’t have disappointments hanging about for too long, because the next game for us at the moment is so big.

“If it gets to the stage where Dundee United win the league, then we focus on the play-offs – and do our absolute utmost to try to get in through the back door.”