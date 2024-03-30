‘Fed up’ Ian Murray gives Dundee United penalty verdict but stays positive as he sets Raith Rovers title points target

‘Fed up’ Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray has hit out at Dundee United’s killer penalty – but insists it is still ‘game on’ in the Championship title race.

United’s 2-0 victory in their tense top-of-the-table clash gives them a four-point advantage at the summit. But Raith do still have a game in hand.

Murray is adamant the Kirkcaldy side are remaining positive and has set his team the target of ‘at least four victories’ from their remaining six games to give themselves a chance of overhauling the leaders.

But the Stark’s Park boss was left exasperated by Nick Walsh’s decision to award United a penalty 15 minutes from time.

Louis Moult went to ground with Keith Watson at his back as the ball sailed over his head in the penalty box. The referee stunned Rovers by pointing to the spot.

“Frustrating,” said Murray, who was booked for his protests. “It came at a terrible time for us.

“The bottom line is I didn’t think it was a penalty kick, that’s for sure.

“There was very, very minimal contact in the box. In fact, it was actually the Dundee United player leaning into our player.

“But the referee has decided to give a penalty and effectively killed off the game.”

Murray: ‘A really bad decision’

Asked if he had been given an explanation for the award, he added: “You get nothing from them. That’s the frustrating part for myself and other managers and coaching staffs.

“They’ve got so much power just to run over and brandish this card at you. They don’t give you an explanation.

“I didn’t swear, I wasn’t shouting. All I said was it was a really bad decision.

“If that’s a yellow card offence then it’s sucking the life out of the game at the moment. It’s killing us all because it’s becoming boring.

“It’s becoming a non-contact sport, fans are getting fed up, players are getting fed up, I’m getting fed up with it.

“In a game like today, the two top teams in the league, in a great atmosphere and two teams trying to win a league and going at each other, you just think, ‘come on’.

“The game was played in a really good spirit. So to have 12 yellow cards in a game like that is crazy.”

Murray has acknowledged his side under-performed in the first-half following a whirlwind opening five minutes in which they twice came close to a dream opener.

But the timing of the penalty, converted by Moult to double the lead given by Tony Watt in the seventh minute, killed off Raith’s hopes of a late comeback.

Murray, who saw Zak Rudden hit the bar in the first-half, is convinced, however, that there is still plenty of life left in Rovers’ title bid.

‘Long, long way to go’

But he admits they face a pivotal seven days next week with three home games against Ayr United, Airdrie and Partick Thistle.

“There’s absolutely fuel after this,” he added. “We’ve not had too many games like this this season.

“It’s very much game on. I’d be saying the same thing sitting here if we were two points ahead with a game in hand.

“I know how quickly this league can turn, it’s crazy.

“There’s a long, long way to go – six games for us and five for United.

“We have to be realistic, we’re probably going to have win at least four out of the six to have a realistic chance. Five I think would give us a heck of a chance.

“If we win them all then brilliant, but that’s going to be difficult.

“But, yes, we’re certainly very much still glass half full. But we’ll need a big week next week.

“We’ve got Ayr United, Airdrie and then Partick and we’ll probably have to win all three.”