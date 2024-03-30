‘Fed up’ Ian Murray gives Dundee United penalty verdict but stays positive as he sets Raith Rovers title points target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

‘Fed up’ Ian Murray gives Dundee United penalty verdict but stays positive as he sets Raith Rovers title points target

The Stark's Park boss insists it is still 'game on' at the top of the Championship.

By Iain Collin
Nick Walsh points to the penalty spot
Nick Walsh points to the penalty spot. Image: SNS

‘Fed up’ Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray has hit out at Dundee United’s killer penalty – but insists it is still ‘game on’ in the Championship title race.

United’s 2-0 victory in their tense top-of-the-table clash gives them a four-point advantage at the summit. But Raith do still have a game in hand.

Murray is adamant the Kirkcaldy side are remaining positive and has set his team the target of ‘at least four victories’ from their remaining six games to give themselves a chance of overhauling the leaders.

But the Stark’s Park boss was left exasperated by Nick Walsh’s decision to award United a penalty 15 minutes from time.

Raith Rovers Manager Ian Murray gestures with his left arm.
Raith Rovers manager Iain Murray is perplexed by a decision during the defeat to Dundee United. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

Louis Moult went to ground with Keith Watson at his back as the ball sailed over his head in the penalty box. The referee stunned Rovers by pointing to the spot.

“Frustrating,” said Murray, who was booked for his protests. “It came at a terrible time for us.

“The bottom line is I didn’t think it was a penalty kick, that’s for sure.

“There was very, very minimal contact in the box. In fact, it was actually the Dundee United player leaning into our player.

“But the referee has decided to give a penalty and effectively killed off the game.”

Murray: ‘A really bad decision’

Asked if he had been given an explanation for the award, he added: “You get nothing from them. That’s the frustrating part for myself and other managers and coaching staffs.

“They’ve got so much power just to run over and brandish this card at you. They don’t give you an explanation.

“I didn’t swear, I wasn’t shouting. All I said was it was a really bad decision.

“If that’s a yellow card offence then it’s sucking the life out of the game at the moment. It’s killing us all because it’s becoming boring.

“It’s becoming a non-contact sport, fans are getting fed up, players are getting fed up, I’m getting fed up with it.

Louis Moult goes down in the box under a challenge from Keith Watson.
Louis Moult goes down in the box under a challenge from Keith Watson. Image: Mark Runnacles / Shutterstock.

“In a game like today, the two top teams in the league, in a great atmosphere and two teams trying to win a league and going at each other, you just think, ‘come on’.

“The game was played in a really good spirit. So to have 12 yellow cards in a game like that is crazy.”

Murray has acknowledged his side under-performed in the first-half following a whirlwind opening five minutes in which they twice came close to a dream opener.

But the timing of the penalty, converted by Moult to double the lead given by Tony Watt in the seventh minute, killed off Raith’s hopes of a late comeback.

Murray, who saw Zak Rudden hit the bar in the first-half, is convinced, however, that there is still plenty of life left in Rovers’ title bid.

‘Long, long way to go’

But he admits they face a pivotal seven days next week with three home games against Ayr United, Airdrie and Partick Thistle.

“There’s absolutely fuel after this,” he added. “We’ve not had too many games like this this season.

“It’s very much game on. I’d be saying the same thing sitting here if we were two points ahead with a game in hand.

“I know how quickly this league can turn, it’s crazy.

“There’s a long, long way to go – six games for us and five for United.

Louis Moult slots home his spot-kick
Moult slots home his spot-kick. Image: Shutterstock.

“We have to be realistic, we’re probably going to have win at least four out of the six to have a realistic chance. Five I think would give us a heck of a chance.

“If we win them all then brilliant, but that’s going to be difficult.

“But, yes, we’re certainly very much still glass half full. But we’ll need a big week next week.

“We’ve got Ayr United, Airdrie and then Partick and we’ll probably have to win all three.”

More from Football

Jim Goodwin salutes a 10,000+ crowd at Tannadice
Jim Goodwin hails 'exceptional' Dundee United duo as Tannadice boss reveals previous Sam McClelland…
Tony Docherty celebrates after Dundee saw off St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty on Dundee's 'massive' win, outstanding Lyall Cameron strike and fear that 'VAR…
Craig Levein in the technical area during St Johnstone's loss to Dundee. Image: SNS
Craig Levein refuses to criticise Dimitar Mitov over Dundee goal blunder as St Johnstone…
Dunfermline manager James McPake was angry with his side's second-half performance. Image: SNS.
James McPake 'emotional and angry' despite Dunfermline win that lifts them into fourth
Amadou Bakayoko prods home Dundee's winner against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone 1-2 Dundee: Match report, key man and player ratings as Dee survive…
Tony Watt laps up the win for Dundee United
Dundee United 2-0 Raith Rovers: Tony Watt and Louis Moult fire Tangerines closer to…
2
Arbroath boss Jim McIntyre and Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.
Arbroath 2-3 Dunfermline: Match report and star man as Pars move into play-off spot
Owen Dodgson.
Owen Dodgson opens up on Dundee aims, Burnley hopes and how VAR has changed…
Adama Sidibeh in training with St Johnstone on Thursday. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
Adama Sidibeh lifts lid on incredible journey from Gambia to St Johnstone and declares:…
Ross Graham in full flow against Inverness after replacing Kevin Holt
How Ross Graham reacted to Dundee United starting 11 axe
5