Fife Fire crews tackle car blaze on Glenrothes street Emergency services arrived at Melville Close just after 2am on Saturday morning. By Ben MacDonald July 13 2024, 11:52am Fire crews tackle car blaze on Glenrothes street Fire crews were called to extinguish a car fire on Melville Close. Image: Irene Watson/Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services Fire crews were called to extinguish a car fire on a Glenrothes street on Saturday morning. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to Melville Close just after 2am. One appliance from Glenrothes Fire Station attended the scene, leaving just before 4am. The vehicle was seen later on Saturday morning completely destroyed. There were no reported injuries. Crew members extinguish the fire. Image: Irene Watson The car was seen completely destroyed hours later. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services Fire crews left just before 4am. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services There were no reported injuries. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We had one appliance attend a car fire on Melville Close in Glenrothes. "The crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet and left the area at 3.46am after making sure the area was safe." Police Scotland has been approached for comment.