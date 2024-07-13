Fire crews tackle car blaze on Glenrothes street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fire crews tackle car blaze on Glenrothes street

Emergency services arrived at Melville Close just after 2am on Saturday morning.

By Ben MacDonald
Car fire on Melville Close
Fire crews were called to extinguish a car fire on Melville Close. Image: Irene Watson/Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

Fire crews were called to extinguish a car fire on a Glenrothes street on Saturday morning.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to Melville Close just after 2am.

One appliance from Glenrothes Fire Station attended the scene, leaving just before 4am.

The vehicle was seen later on Saturday morning completely destroyed.

There were no reported injuries.

Crew members extinguish the fire. Image: Irene Watson
The car was seen completely destroyed hours later. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services
Fire crews left just before 4am. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services
There were no reported injuries. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We had one appliance attend a car fire on Melville Close in Glenrothes.

“The crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet and left the area at 3.46am after making sure the area was safe.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

