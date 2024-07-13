Fire crews tackle car blaze on Glenrothes street

Fire crews were called to extinguish a car fire on a Glenrothes street on Saturday morning.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to Melville Close just after 2am.

One appliance from Glenrothes Fire Station attended the scene, leaving just before 4am.

The vehicle was seen later on Saturday morning completely destroyed.

There were no reported injuries.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We had one appliance attend a car fire on Melville Close in Glenrothes.

“The crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet and left the area at 3.46am after making sure the area was safe.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.