Woman, 54, charged in connection with attempted murder in Glenrothes

A 54-year-old woman has been charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder in Glenrothes.

Police were called to Huntsman’s Road around 9pm on Friday after reports of an injured man.

The incident took place close to the Cadham Centre as officers erected a cordon at the scene.

The 43-year-old man was taken to hospital and his condition is described as “serious”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9pm on Friday, 12 July, 2024, we were called to a report of a man with serious injuries after being assaulted in Huntsman’s Road, Glenrothes.

“Emergency services attended and a 43-year-old man was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where medical staff describe his condition as serious.

“A 54-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with attempted murder and is due to appear before Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday, 15 July.”