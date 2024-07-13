Concern for welfare of missing girl, 13, last seen in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Concern for welfare of missing girl, 13, last seen in Dundee

Rachael Harrison, also known as Raye, was last seen on Thursday afternoon.

By Ben MacDonald
Missing 13-year-old Rachael Harrison
Rachael Harrison, also known as Raye, was last seen in the James Arrott Drive area on Thursday. Image: Police Scotland

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Dundee.

Rachael Harrison, also known as Raye, was last seen in the James Arrott Drive area at around 4pm on Thursday.

She is described as around 5ft 5ins tall, of medium build with short dark hair that is shaved at the sides.

It is not known what she is wearing.

Inspector Ryan MacDonald from Lochee Police Station, said: ” We are becoming increasingly concerned for Rachael’s welfare and would urge anyone who may have seen her, or has any information on her whereabouts, to contact police.

“Likewise, if Rachael sees or hears about this appeal, please call us or your family, so we know you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information which could assist is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 4289 of Friday July 12.

More from Dundee

Dalmahoy Drive
Car and caravan destroyed in deliberate fire within Dundee park
Sergio Baretto has organised a new family fun day
Broughty Ferry cafe owner sets up family event to combat anti-social behaviour
Balhousie founder Tony Banks.
EXCLUSIVE: Restaurant owned by Dundee tycoon Tony Banks goes bust
Celebrating Abertay University's summer graduations! Congrats to all the graduates! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Best pictures from Abertay University 2024 summer graduations
Smoke rising from the house on Linfield Street.
Multiple fire crews tackle blaze at house in Dundee
Lochee Leisure Centre.
Lochee Leisure Centre in Dundee closed on Sunday over 'unexpected staffing issue'
The derelict Lochee Old Parish Church. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Locals fear 'long summer ahead' as derelict former Dundee church set on fire
3
Mhairi Edwards, Evening Telegraph, CR0003727, CR0003660, vanda News, the first day the V&A is open to the public without needing a ticket with a small queue out front before it opened at 10am. Picture shows; people taking photos of the V&A. Monday 17th September, 2018.
Dundee tourists set to benefit from new discount card as city council launches Scotland-first…
Friockheim health centre lies empty. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Friockheim Health Centre to be put up for sale two years after closure
Doberman dog
Toddler suffered 'gaping' eye wound in Dundee Doberman attack