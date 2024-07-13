Concern for welfare of missing girl, 13, last seen in Dundee

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Dundee.

Rachael Harrison, also known as Raye, was last seen in the James Arrott Drive area at around 4pm on Thursday.

She is described as around 5ft 5ins tall, of medium build with short dark hair that is shaved at the sides.

It is not known what she is wearing.

Inspector Ryan MacDonald from Lochee Police Station, said: ” We are becoming increasingly concerned for Rachael’s welfare and would urge anyone who may have seen her, or has any information on her whereabouts, to contact police.

“Likewise, if Rachael sees or hears about this appeal, please call us or your family, so we know you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information which could assist is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 4289 of Friday July 12.