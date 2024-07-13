Car and caravan destroyed in deliberate fire within Dundee park

A police probe has been launched after a car and caravan were set alight in a Dundee park on Friday.

Emergency services were called to Dalmahoy Drive at around 11.30pm after a Suzuki Jimny and a caravan were deliberately set alight.

The fire was extinguished and there were no reports of injuries.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Constable Louise King said: “The fire was set alight while the vehicle was parked in a recreation area and I would urge anyone with information about what happened to speak to officers.

“If you were in the park area at the time and saw anything suspicious or have CCTV or dashcam footage which may have captured something of significance then please contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 4506 of 12 July, 2024.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.