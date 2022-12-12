Angus mum Karen’s inspiring parkrun journey from hesitant jogger to West Links event director

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus mum Karen’s inspiring parkrun journey from hesitant jogger to West Links event director

By Graham Brown
December 12 2022, 5.56am
Karen Fyffe in her race director role. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Karen Fyffe in her race director role. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

In 2019, Angus mum Karen Fyffe took the first steps towards improving her fitness by joining the global parkrun craze.

She lined up for Montrose’s Saturday morning event at the same time as thousands of others around the world took part in the weekly 5K challenge.

Fast forward to 2022 and Karen’s fitness and confidence have soared.

So she’s hoping to inspire others to take up parkrunning as a way of boosting both their physical and mental health.

Arbroath West Links parkrun
Karen with some of her fellow West Links parkrun volunteers. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Arbroath parkrun switch

Karen, 48, is now a run director of the West Links parkrun in Arbroath.

And she’s thrilled to look back on the journey which has taken her from hesitant jogger to fully-fledged run director.

After joining the Montrose event she soon developed the confidence to volunteer there.

Parkruns depend on willing hands and Karen helped out as a barcode scanner, timekeeper and tailwalker.

But she encountered a double setback occurred in 2020 when the pandemic stopped local parkruns in their tracks.

At the same time, Karen sustained a knee injury which made exercise painful.

West links parkrun in Arbroath
Parkrunners line up for the latest West Links event. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

However, planning began for a new parkrun event in Arbroath.

And thanks to her contribution at Montrose, Karen was invited to join the core team of volunteers organising the West Links event.

This kept her parkrun involvement alive in the 17 months parkruns in mainland Scotland remained suspended.

Mum and daughter success

West Links parkrun launched in January 2022 when Karen and her daughter Sophia quickly became established as essential members of the team.

They both recently completed training as run directors.

And they have notched up their first mother-and-daughter duty in charge of the Arbroath event.

“The routine of getting to the start line on a Saturday with my daughter is something I look forward to each week,” said Karen.

Karen Fyffe Arbroath parkrun volunteer
Karen watches the field set off at West Links. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“The other volunteers are friendly and everyone mucks in.

“Being part of something that benefits both myself and the community is very uplifting.”

She has now passed two separate parkrun milestones.

Karen completed her 25th parkrun by walking the 5km course, then logged her 50th volunteering day by helping close down after the event.

“An injury halted my own running for a while but I kept volunteering and walking when I felt up to it.

“I loved meeting up with such an amazing group.

“I’m proud of my achievement and grateful for the privilege of being able to support health in an inclusive way each week.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Pics taken at Asda in Glenrothes Pics taken at state-of-the-art CCTV control room in Fife Pic of shoplifter Nelson Gray from Leslie Kris Miller, Courier, 30/11/13. Shoplifting investigation. Picture shows undercover police moving in to stop a suspected shoplifter.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Gold Star montage for yearly round up of awards given out Picture shows; Gold Star montage . Dundee, Fife, Angus, Perthshire. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/12/2022
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
Children are having to wait up to three years for an autism assessment in Tayside. Image: Shutterstock.
Angus family go private after facing three-year wait for son’s autism diagnosis on NHS
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in 'inhumane' care…
Angus House, the council's headquarters in Forfar.
Fewer Angus tenants evicted despite rise in unpaid council rent
See how many Angus sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Angus map shows how many sex offenders live near you
The annual dook has taken place for over 25 years. Image: Brian Stormont/DC Thomson.
Carnoustie New Year's dookers enjoy bracing start to 2023
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
The road to Carmyllie Church.
WALK THIS WAY: Carmyllie Heritage Trail in Angus
Check out where you are most likely to get a parking ticket in Angus. Image: DC Thomson.
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Angus revealed

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented