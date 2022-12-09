Forfar parkrun organisers hot foot it to foodbank with support from latest event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar Loch parkrun participants have shown their generosity with a collection for the local foodbank.

They rolled up to the latest Saturday morning event at the country park with a pile of items for the nearby charity.

Run director Rebecca Findlay arranged the collection.

She said: “Every week the most amazing bunch of people join us to walk, jog or run Forfar Loch parkrun.”

The Saturday morning event starts at 9.30am at Strathmore Rugby Club training ground beside Forfar Loch.

“Given how tough times are for so many people just now, we felt it would be great to give something back to the community who have supported us in the setting up and running of parkrun locally,” Rebecca added.

“We were just delighted with the amount of donations made by our parkrunners.

“And it was a pleasure to meet the foodbank team when myself, my children and my grandad – himself a regular parkwalker – dropped the donations off.”

Runaway success

Forfar parkrun has been a hit since it started in February.

There have been nearly 1,600 participants across 40 events.

And a volunteer squad totalling 150 people has helped things run smoothly.

Festive fun

This Saturday’s 5K is a festive-themed event.

Strathmore Community Rugby Trust is holding a fundraiser and will have buckets at the start and finish for anyone wishing to make a donation.

And the parkrunners can enjoy a festive brunch in the rugby club after the event as a celebration of the fantastic first year.

“It’s a way for us to say thank you to our amazing volunteers, parkrunners and parkwalkers,” added Rebecca.

Anyone interested in supporting the local foodbank can donate non-perishable goods at most local supermarkets and also directly into the hub at Craig O’ Loch Road.

More information is available at dundeeandangus.foodbank.org.uk/about/