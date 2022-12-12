Broughty Ferry’s bid to be Scotland’s go-to holiday hotspot – and the tradition that remains to this day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

Broughty Ferry’s bid to be Scotland’s go-to holiday hotspot – and the tradition that remains to this day

By Kate Brown
December 12 2022, 6.00am Updated: December 12 2022, 6.09am
The Broughty Ferry Carnival brought crowds of people to the Ferry from across Scotland. Image: BNA.
The Broughty Ferry Carnival brought crowds of people to the Ferry from across Scotland. Image: BNA.

The Broughty Ferry Carnival was a week-long spectacle of fancy dress, music, parades, aeronautic displays, and more.

The 1920s festival was a beloved local tradition until its final run in 1936.

The University of Dundee has been researching the festival as part of its latest exhibition, Bacchanal – Le We Be Free.

The exhibition looks at Dundee’s carnival traditions and its connections to Caribbean carnivals and traditions.

The exhibition has been curated by researcher and artist Cat Dunn, a PhD candidate at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design.

She has partnered with the University’s Museum Services to complete the exhibition.

Why was the carnival such a success?

University curator Matthew Jarron tells us more.

“The Broughty Ferry carnival was a week-long festival,” he said.

“It featured fancy dress, music, parades, sporting and beauty contests, aeronautic and aquatic displays, a children’s treasure hunt and many other activities.”

Carnival programme from 1931. Supplied by Matthew Jarron.

The carnival was organised by the Carnival Committee who were members of Broughty Ferry Merchants’ Society.

Their aim was to use the festival to turn the Ferry into a popular seaside resort to rival the likes of Blackpool or St Andrews.

Popular tradition remains to this day

One of the carnival’s most successful events was its window-guessing competition.

Businesses across the Ferry took part in the competition and hid an item in their window displays for children and their families to find.

If they found all of the 92 items in the 92 shops, they would be rewarded with a prize of four pounds!

The Window Guessing Competition, which first started back in 1932, remains a fixture of Ferry life to this day and the rules are exactly the same.

The event is a hugely popular part of the modern-day Gala which takes place every summer and is organised by the Broughty Ferry Traders’ Association.

Some of the costumes at the carnival. Supplied by BNA.The carnival had a month-long run in July 1934.

It was extended to include the Perth holidays as well as those in Glasgow and Dundee after Perth residents complained they were missing out!

A Carnival Queen was also selected every year.

Initially selected by an adjudicator from the annual dance that was held in the Chalet, eventually the decision was put to a vote.

The Regatta was a popular Carnival event. Supplied by BNA.

A violent rainstorm in July 1934 meant that an afternoon’s events had to be rearranged.

The men’s golf tourney at Barnhill was called off along with the tennis tournament.

Both events took place a day later when the skies cleared!

Other popular events included a children’s treasure hunt on the Sands, a Boxing tournament at St Vincent Street, and performances from the Broughty Ferry pipe band.

However, it was Saturday’s parade that was the real highlight.

The Broughty Ferry Carnival ran until 1936. Image: BNA.

The parade made its way throughout Broughty Ferry and gave locals a further opportunity to win prizes.

The best decorated lorry in the parade could win up to one pound for first place.

An open Victorian coach was selected to transport the Carnival Queen throughout the town.

She was joined by two elephants, dancers, and a troupe from Circus Rosaire.

The baby show was also a popular carnival event. Supplied by BNA.

End of the carnival

Unfortunately the Broughty Ferry Carnival came to an end in 1936 as local merchants failed to see enough return on their investment.

However, the event was just one of many ways in which the spirit of carnival has come to Dundee.

Matthew added: “Dundee has a fascinating history of carnivals, fairs, masques and pageants.

“As well as the Broughty Ferry Carnival, we have also looked into student activities such as the Art College Revels and the Student Charities’ Campaigns.”

Being crowned the Carnival Queen was among the  highlights. Image: BNA.

The Art College Revels were a popular event in the city from the 1910s right up to the 1970s.

During the 1950s, while the new College building was under construction, it was held in the Marryat Hall and attended by over 300 people.

The theme in 1954 was “The Shape of Things to Come”.

Futuristic costumes filled the hall; spacemen and women from the 1980s, two robots, and members of the Thought Police from 1984.

Dundee Jazz Club arrived to provide the soundtrack to the event which ran from 9pm to 3am.

The College Revels had their own Queen, too, who was crowned at midnight by the college Principal.

The Student Charities Campaigns organised dances which helped to raise money for local charities and regularly had a procession through the city with decorated floats.

Exhibition curator Cat Dunn. Supplied by Matthew Jarron.

The university exhibition also explores other local links to Caribbean carnival traditions.

Matthew said: “One interesting story we feature is that in the 1930s and ’40s, Dundee was temporarily home to three major names in Caribbean Jazz.

“In 1938, the Palace Theatre welcomed Ken ‘Snakehips’ Johnson and his West Indian Orchestra, Britain’s first all-Black dance band.

“Two of its members, Bertie King and Carl Barriteau, later formed their own bands and returned to Dundee.

“Barriteau visited on several occasions starting in 1943, while King was resident here at the Empress Ballroom from 1948-50.”

A drum created by artist Ashanti Harris as part of the exhibition. 2022. Supplied by Matthew Jarron.

The exhibition also looks at the historical roots of Caribbean Carnivals, which were developed by enslaved people who were introducing drums as a link to their African heritage.

The centrepiece of the exhibition is a drum created by artist Ashanti Harris as part of a recent performance event, Dancing a Peripheral Quadrille.

The show features related artworks from the University’s Museum Collections as well as archival material exploring carnivals in the Caribbean.

  • The Bacchanal – Le We Be Free exhibition is open until February 4 2023, Mon-Fri 9.30am –7pm, Sat 11am-4pm in the University Lamb Gallery.
  • The galleries will be closed for Christmas from Dec 17 – Jan 3.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Past Times

Were you there in the City Square when the clock struck 12 and ushered in 2000?
Hogmanay 1999: When Dundee partied into a new millennium
The Broughty Ferry Carnival brought crowds of people to the Ferry from across Scotland. Image: BNA.
'Some people do crosswords or Sudoku - I go looking up dead people!' says…
The Broughty Ferry Carnival brought crowds of people to the Ferry from across Scotland. Image: BNA.
Pele in Dundee: The story behind THAT visit to Dens Park
The Broughty Ferry Carnival brought crowds of people to the Ferry from across Scotland. Image: BNA.
Body parts of murderer's second victim were found on Dundee Law in 1992
The Broughty Ferry Carnival brought crowds of people to the Ferry from across Scotland. Image: BNA.
How Dundonians stocked up to celebrate Hogmanay through the decades
The Broughty Ferry Carnival brought crowds of people to the Ferry from across Scotland. Image: BNA.
Chas and Dave and Dundee: How the city fell for the Rockney sound
Tim Horton was the Canadian ice hockey star who never saw his business reach its full potential
Tim Hortons: Tragic story behind coffee phenomenon taking Dundee by storm
The Broughty Ferry Carnival brought crowds of people to the Ferry from across Scotland. Image: BNA.
Dundee United beat Celtic in 1992 when Duncan Ferguson notched as Jim McLean fought…
The Broughty Ferry Carnival brought crowds of people to the Ferry from across Scotland. Image: BNA.
In pictures: Dundee bargain hunters hit the Boxing Day sales in the 1990s
The Broughty Ferry Carnival brought crowds of people to the Ferry from across Scotland. Image: BNA.
Dundee connection: How important is Christmas music to the Gaelic tradition?

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
The Broughty Ferry Carnival brought crowds of people to the Ferry from across Scotland. Image: BNA.
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
The Broughty Ferry Carnival brought crowds of people to the Ferry from across Scotland. Image: BNA.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
The Broughty Ferry Carnival brought crowds of people to the Ferry from across Scotland. Image: BNA.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
The Broughty Ferry Carnival brought crowds of people to the Ferry from across Scotland. Image: BNA.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
The Broughty Ferry Carnival brought crowds of people to the Ferry from across Scotland. Image: BNA.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
The Broughty Ferry Carnival brought crowds of people to the Ferry from across Scotland. Image: BNA.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
The Broughty Ferry Carnival brought crowds of people to the Ferry from across Scotland. Image: BNA.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
The Broughty Ferry Carnival brought crowds of people to the Ferry from across Scotland. Image: BNA.
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
The Broughty Ferry Carnival brought crowds of people to the Ferry from across Scotland. Image: BNA.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
The Broughty Ferry Carnival brought crowds of people to the Ferry from across Scotland. Image: BNA.
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
The Broughty Ferry Carnival brought crowds of people to the Ferry from across Scotland. Image: BNA.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
The Broughty Ferry Carnival brought crowds of people to the Ferry from across Scotland. Image: BNA.
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
The Broughty Ferry Carnival brought crowds of people to the Ferry from across Scotland. Image: BNA.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented