Company boss admonished for hitting vaping worker who lost him major Amazon contract at Dunfermline site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Company boss admonished for hitting vaping worker who lost him major Amazon contract at Dunfermline site

A sheriff told Stephen Bamrick his fury with the vaping worker was 'totally understandable'.

By Jamie McKenzie
Amazon warehouse, Dunfermline
The court heard how the vaping incident could have posed a serious risk at the Amazon facility at Dunfermline. Image: DC Thomson

A fuming boss struck an employee with a toolbox over the loss of a £128,000 cabling contract at the Dunfermline Amazon site.

Stephen Bamrick and his team were “marched” off-site after security staff caught one of his men vaping.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard the nature of the cabling they were installing is “highly flammable” so using a vape in close proximity poses danger.

Bamrick, 52, appeared in the dock from custody to plead guilty to assaulting Francesco Delgraco, whom Bamrick believes was the person vaping, by striking him on the body with a toolbox, causing him to fall to the ground.

The incident happened at Amazon, Amazon Way, at Dunfermline on February 15 2023.

‘Totally understandable’

The court heard there had been a warrant out for Bamrick and he was arrested as he came off a plane a few days ago.

Sentencing, Sheriff Duff told him: “What is clear is that the actions of an employee leading up to this incident have had enormous financial cost to your company and enormous loss of opportunity for you and those you employ.

“All of that is due to the stupidity and at the very least, lack of thought for the safety of everyone in that building by your former employee.

“It’s totally understandable you were furious with him and the consequences of his actions and, accordingly, you will be admonished and dismissed.”

Amazon boss called in police

Prosecutor Amy Robertson told the court Bamrick owns a company which had a large contract working for Amazon doing data cabling when the employee was caught vaping.

The fiscal depute said: “I understand the nature of the cabling the accused and his team were inputting is highly flammable, so using a vape in close proximity poses danger”.

Ms Robertson said Bamrick encountered Mr Delgraco standing outside a gate next to the car park and he was “very angry about the contract being terminated”.

The fiscal continued: “He picked up a small yellow toolbox and struck (the man) on the body, which caused him to fall backwards and onto the ground.

“The accused struck him once more while he was on the ground, again on the body”.

His victim got up and walked away and police became involved when a manager at Amazon reviewed CCTV.

Victim was ‘flippant’

Defence lawyer Stephen Morrison said Bamrick, of Easterton Drive, Caldercruix, North Lanarkshire, runs his own company installing, in the main, fibreoptic cabling.

The solicitor said the Amazon contract would have been worth £128,000 over a four or five month period.

He pointed out Bamrick, Mr Delgraco and two other employees lost immediate employment and his client lost the opportunity of working with the global company.

Mr Morrison said: “Vaping in this case, in what Mr Bamrick has described as the plant room or central control room, is an ‘absolute no no’.”

The lawyer said the method of installing cabling meant it was legitimately exposed.

When Bamrick exited the site, he encountered the complainer outside and found him to be “flippant at the situation” describing it as “only a job”.

Mr Morrison said the toolbox was a “relatively small plastic box” that was “not very heavy” with some cable ties and taping in it.

He noted there was no injury.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Helen Brunt
Compensation considered over fatal Perthshire dog attack
Christopher Lawson
Dundee ex-paratrooper battered 65-year-old who gave evidence against his dad 30 years ago
Aaron Gover
Fife motorcyclist thrown from bike in bid to avoid dangerous driver
Andrew Miller
Thief stole motorbikes, cars and possessions worth thousands in Perthshire raids
Lennon Russell
Police gave up banned Dundee driver chase due to public danger
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Weighted sock attack and pub brawl pair
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Distraction crash and nightclub punch
The University of Dundee
Student wins court battle over Dundee University degree denial
Springkerse Retail Park
Stirling drug-driver caught twice in two days
Junaid Akram
Creep who sexually assaulted sleeping woman at Perth house party is jailed