Dundee set to add second Mexican signing of the January transfer window

Dundee are set to add their second Mexican signing of the January transfer window in winger Victor Lopez.

The 21-year-old has been on loan at top-flight outfit Queretaro this season but is expected to be recalled by parent club Monterrey and sent to Scotland.

Paperwork is still to be completed on the switch but the plan is for Lopez to join club-mate Cesar Garza at Dens Park.

Dundee and Monterrey announced a strategic partnership in November that would allow the Mexican side to send promising young players to the Dark Blues.

Who is Victor Lopez?

Lopez is a Mexico U/23 international who primarily plays as a left winger. A creative player who likes to shoot.

He has progressed through the Rayados youth system and has featured 21 times for the senior side, scoring three goals.

Last term he was a regular off the bench, including playing in victory over Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

And he earned a Mexico U/23 debut in a 3-0 friendly win over Argentina where he played in central midfield.

This season hasn’t gone as planned, however. Lopez has featured just three times for Queretaro this term but did score against his parent club Monterrey in Liga MX Apertura in July.

Now, though, he’s hoping for more game time at Dundee as a year-long loan switch moves closer.