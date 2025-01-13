Dundee set to add second Mexican signing of the January transfer window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee set to add second Mexican signing of the January transfer window

A deal for winger Victor Lopez from Monterrey is in the works.

By George Cran
Monterrey's Victor Lopez
Monterrey attacker Victor Lopez is close to a move to Dundee. Image: Miguel Sierra/Shutterstock

Dundee are set to add their second Mexican signing of the January transfer window in winger Victor Lopez.

The 21-year-old has been on loan at top-flight outfit Queretaro this season but is expected to be recalled by parent club Monterrey and sent to Scotland.

Paperwork is still to be completed on the switch but the plan is for Lopez to join club-mate Cesar Garza at Dens Park.

Dundee and Monterrey announced a strategic partnership in November that would allow the Mexican side to send promising young players to the Dark Blues.

Who is Victor Lopez?

Victor Lopez of Monterrey takes on Inter Miami
Monterrey winger Victor Lopez (right) takes on Inter Miami in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Image: Miguel Sierra/Shutterstock

Lopez is a Mexico U/23 international who primarily plays as a left winger. A creative player who likes to shoot.

He has progressed through the Rayados youth system and has featured 21 times for the senior side, scoring three goals.

Last term he was a regular off the bench, including playing in victory over Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

And he earned a Mexico U/23 debut in a 3-0 friendly win over Argentina where he played in central midfield.

This season hasn’t gone as planned, however. Lopez has featured just three times for Queretaro this term but did score against his parent club Monterrey in Liga MX Apertura in July.

Now, though, he’s hoping for more game time at Dundee as a year-long loan switch moves closer.

