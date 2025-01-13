Stirling painter left e-biker with broken wrist and cheekbone in careless crash

An e-cyclist on her way to work in Stirling suffered a broken wrist and cheekbone when a painter struck her with his car.

Krzysztof Kazmierski admitted seriously injuring Lesley Marshall in the autumn as she pedalled to work.

Kazmierski told police he heard a “bang out of nowhere” when he joined the A905 last September.

He left Ms Marshall needing an operation and her electric bike was extensively damaged.

After admitting carelessness at Stirling Sheriff Court, Kazmierski narrowly clung onto his licence.

‘Severe impact’ on cyclist

Fiscal depute Christa Lindsay told the court: “Ms Marshall was travelling eastbound on her electric-assisted bike to work.”

She said Kazmierski was joining the A905 but struck the front of Ms Marshall’s bike with his car.

“This was observed by witnesses also on the carriageway,” she added.

“The accused stopped his vehicle immediately and got out to check. He asked witnesses there to call 999.

“The bike was extensively damaged in the crash.”

When police arrived, Kazmierski explained he “heard a bang out of nowhere” as he left the junction.

He was allowed to continue his journey and officers attended at Forth Valley hospital to check on Ms Marshall.

She had sustained a fractured cheekbone, a fractured wrist and a large cut to her knee.

“These injuries have had a severe impact on Ms Marshall,” Ms Lindsay said.

“As a result, she was in hospital for a substantial length of time, missing work and being unable to use her hand due to the wrist fracture, which required an operation.”

‘First of all, sorry’

Kazmierski, of Middlemuir Road in Stirling, pled guilty to causing serious injury by driving without due care or attention.

The 41-year-old admitted that on September 9 last year, he failed to keep proper observations on the A905 Kerse Road he was about to enter and collided with the e-cyclist.

He explained his work would be difficult without a licence but may not be impossible.

Representing himself, the dad-of-one said: “What I can say is, first of all, sorry.

“I can’t remember why I didn’t see her but I didn’t see her.

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood imposed eight penalty points and fined Kazmierski £500.

