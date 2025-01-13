Stirling painter left e-biker with broken wrist and cheekbone in careless crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling painter left e-biker with broken wrist and cheekbone in careless crash

Krzysztof Kazmierski clung onto his driving licence after leaving the woman he struck in hospital for "a substantial length of time" and requiring an operation.

By Ross Gardiner
Krzysztof Kazmierski
Krzysztof Kazmierski.

An e-cyclist on her way to work in Stirling suffered a broken wrist and cheekbone when a painter struck her with his car.

Krzysztof Kazmierski admitted seriously injuring Lesley Marshall in the autumn as she pedalled to work.

Kazmierski told police he heard a “bang out of nowhere” when he joined the A905 last September.

He left Ms Marshall needing an operation and her electric bike was extensively damaged.

After admitting carelessness at Stirling Sheriff Court, Kazmierski narrowly clung onto his licence.

‘Severe impact’ on cyclist

Fiscal depute Christa Lindsay told the court: “Ms Marshall was travelling eastbound on her electric-assisted bike to work.”

She said Kazmierski was joining the A905 but struck the front of Ms Marshall’s bike with his car.

“This was observed by witnesses also on the carriageway,” she added.

“The accused stopped his vehicle immediately and got out to check. He asked witnesses there to call 999.

“The bike was extensively damaged in the crash.”

When police arrived, Kazmierski explained he “heard a bang out of nowhere” as he left the junction.

He was allowed to continue his journey and officers attended at Forth Valley hospital to check on Ms Marshall.

She had sustained a fractured cheekbone, a fractured wrist and a large cut to her knee.

“These injuries have had a severe impact on Ms Marshall,” Ms Lindsay said.

“As a result, she was in hospital for a substantial length of time, missing work and being unable to use her hand due to the wrist fracture, which required an operation.”

‘First of all, sorry’

Kazmierski, of Middlemuir Road in Stirling, pled guilty to causing serious injury by driving without due care or attention.

The 41-year-old admitted that on September 9 last year, he failed to keep proper observations on the A905 Kerse Road he was about to enter and collided with the e-cyclist.

He explained his work would be difficult without a licence but may not be impossible.

Representing himself, the dad-of-one said: “What I can say is, first of all, sorry.

“I can’t remember why I didn’t see her but I didn’t see her.

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood imposed eight penalty points and fined Kazmierski £500.

