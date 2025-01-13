Dundee seal deal for Imari Samuels as ex-Brighton kid ‘can’t wait’ to impress Dens support

England youth international Imari Samuels is ready to “fight” for Dundee after agreeing a two-and-a-half year deal at Dens Park.

The 21-year-old has moved north of the border from English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion for an undisclosed fee.

Samuels left Reading’s youth academy for Brighton in 2022 before heading out on loan to Fleetwood Town last season where he played under former Dundee skipper Charlie Adam.

The left-back started for Brighton in a 4-0 EFL Cup win over Max Anderson’s Crawley Town in August in his only first-team appearance for the Seagulls.

Samuels told the Dundee FC website: “It feels great to get this opportunity and I’m ready to kick on.

“I spoke with the manager on Tuesday and it was a really positive talk from there I knew it was the right choice for me to come here.

“I’m an energetic player who likes to get up and down the pitch and I will fight for every ball.

“I’m ready to go and I can’t wait to play in front of the Dundee fans.”

Samuels has been capped for England at U/15, U/16, U/17 and U/20 levels and featured at the FIFA U/20 World Cup in 2023.

He will wear the number 12.