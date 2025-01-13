Dundee seal deal for Imari Samuels as ex-Brighton kid ‘can’t wait’ to impress Dens support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee seal deal for Imari Samuels as ex-Brighton kid ‘can’t wait’ to impress Dens support

The left-back has joined the Dark Blues until 2027.

By George Cran
Imari Samuels signs for Dundee
Dundee sign left back Imari Samuels from Brighton and Hove Albion. Image: David Young

England youth international Imari Samuels is ready to “fight” for Dundee after agreeing a two-and-a-half year deal at Dens Park.

The 21-year-old has moved north of the border from English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion for an undisclosed fee.

Samuels left Reading’s youth academy for Brighton in 2022 before heading out on loan to Fleetwood Town last season where he played under former Dundee skipper Charlie Adam.

The left-back started for Brighton in a 4-0 EFL Cup win over Max Anderson’s Crawley Town in August in his only first-team appearance for the Seagulls.

Imari Samuels in action for Brighton. Image: PA
Imari Samuels in action for Brighton. Image: PA

Samuels told the Dundee FC website: “It feels great to get this opportunity and I’m ready to kick on.

“I spoke with the manager on Tuesday and it was a really positive talk from there I knew it was the right choice for me to come here.

“I’m an energetic player who likes to get up and down the pitch and I will fight for every ball.

“I’m ready to go and I can’t wait to play in front of the Dundee fans.”

Samuels has been capped for England at U/15, U/16, U/17 and U/20 levels and featured at the FIFA U/20 World Cup in 2023.

He will wear the number 12.

Conversation