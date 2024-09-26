‘Fabulous’ family-run Perthshire hotel that dates back to 19th-century up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Fabulous’ family-run Perthshire hotel that dates back to 19th-century up for sale

The owners are putting the hotel on the market after 17 years in charge.

By Kieran Webster
A sign for the Tayside Hotel in Stanley, Perthshire.
The Tayside Hotel has been a fixture in Stanley for more than 125 years. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

A family-run Perthshire hotel, which dates back to 1898, is to be put up for sale.

The current owners of Tayside Hotel, on Mill Street in Stanley, are selling up after 17 years of ownership.

In a statement, owner Jo Hardy said the decision came after “careful consideration” but added the hotel will continue to operate as usual.

Tayside Hotel in Stanley goes up for sale

Jo posted on Facebook: “After 17 years of ownership, careful consideration and many discussions, we have decided the time is right to put The Tayside up for sale.

“This is not expected to be a quick process (selling/buying a business of this nature is not a small undertaking) so we wish to assure you all that in the meantime things will continue as normal.

“We remain committed to providing the same high standard of friendly service that you have come to expect and nothing will change in the services we offer.

“As you would expect all bookings and commitments with us will stand.

The Tayside Hotel.
The Tayside Hotel. Image: Google Street View

“We are excited to share with you that we are currently working on our festive menu and events as well as planning our annual Hogmanay Party – keep an eye on our social media pages for further details on this.

“Thank you to everyone for your ongoing support and understanding and we look forward to continuing to welcome you into The Tayside as we move through this transition.”

In 2013, Perth and Kinross Council granted the hotel a license to hold civil wedding ceremonies.

The Stanley Hotel was also given a gold award by the UK’s Green Tourism Business Scheme in 2015.

‘Fabulous’ hotel on the market

The hotel has a rating of 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor.

One reviewer described the hotel as a “fabulous dog-friendly hotel”.

The review said: “Stayed quite a few times now. The rooms are extremely large, quiet and comfortable with great beds and bathrooms.

“Food is very good and most of all the staff are absolutely fantastic. Everyone is helpful, friendly and kind.

Another added: “Excellent base for fishermen, tourists and those wanting a break.

“After a long day on the river or travelling, comfortable rooms and tasty food await.

“Jo and her staff are excellent and will go the extra mile to make your stay as relaxing as possible.”

Other commented on the “great homemade food” and the “lovely staff”.

Conversation