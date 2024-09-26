‘Fabulous’ family-run Perthshire hotel that dates back to 19th-century up for sale

A family-run Perthshire hotel, which dates back to 1898, is to be put up for sale.

The current owners of Tayside Hotel, on Mill Street in Stanley, are selling up after 17 years of ownership.

In a statement, owner Jo Hardy said the decision came after “careful consideration” but added the hotel will continue to operate as usual.

Jo posted on Facebook: “After 17 years of ownership, careful consideration and many discussions, we have decided the time is right to put The Tayside up for sale.

“This is not expected to be a quick process (selling/buying a business of this nature is not a small undertaking) so we wish to assure you all that in the meantime things will continue as normal.

“We remain committed to providing the same high standard of friendly service that you have come to expect and nothing will change in the services we offer.

“As you would expect all bookings and commitments with us will stand.

“We are excited to share with you that we are currently working on our festive menu and events as well as planning our annual Hogmanay Party – keep an eye on our social media pages for further details on this.

“Thank you to everyone for your ongoing support and understanding and we look forward to continuing to welcome you into The Tayside as we move through this transition.”

In 2013, Perth and Kinross Council granted the hotel a license to hold civil wedding ceremonies.

The Stanley Hotel was also given a gold award by the UK’s Green Tourism Business Scheme in 2015.

‘Fabulous’ hotel on the market

The hotel has a rating of 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor.

One reviewer described the hotel as a “fabulous dog-friendly hotel”.

The review said: “Stayed quite a few times now. The rooms are extremely large, quiet and comfortable with great beds and bathrooms.

“Food is very good and most of all the staff are absolutely fantastic. Everyone is helpful, friendly and kind.

Another added: “Excellent base for fishermen, tourists and those wanting a break.

“After a long day on the river or travelling, comfortable rooms and tasty food await.

“Jo and her staff are excellent and will go the extra mile to make your stay as relaxing as possible.”

Other commented on the “great homemade food” and the “lovely staff”.