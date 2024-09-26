Secret ballot decides Deputy Provost in new-look Angus Council chamber

Carnoustie Independent councillor David Cheape has won a secret ballot to become the new Deputy Provost of Angus.

He defeated Monifieth Conservative Craig Fotheringham at a special meeting of the full council on Thursday.

It was called in the wake of two recent high-profile administration resignations.

Those have left the SNP-led ruling group in minority control of the council.

The Courier previously predicted Mr Cheape would be the administration nomination for the role.

He won the secret ballot by 14 votes to 12. There were two abstentions.

But former council leader Beth Whiteside and SNP colleague Kenny Braes recorded their dissent to the secret ballot.

“I would have preferred it to be an open and transparent vote,” said Ms Whiteside.

Mr Cheape said: “As an independent Deputy Provost I’ll provide a good opportunity to bring the chamber together if it’s carried out with respect and dignity.

“I hope I can bring professionalism to the role, be business-minded and maintain focus and relevance to all matters being discussed.”

Committee changes after administration exits

The special full council meeting also agreed a number of committee changes to maintain political balance in the council chamber.

It was sparked by two recent shocks in the ruling group ranks.

Those were the departures of former Provost Brian Boyd and Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim councillor Serena Cowdy.

Carnoustie Independent Mr Boyd resigned from the top civic role in July.

And last week, former council environment spokesperson Serena Cowdy quit the SNP.

Mr Boyd was previously replaced as Provost by former depute, Forfar councillor Linda Clark.