Home News Angus & The Mearns

New era as Forfar councillor Linda Clark takes up Angus Provost’s role

SNP councillor Linda Clark was the unanimous choice to succeed Brian Boyd who resigned in disgrace as Angus Provost after reducing a colleague to tears in a town hall rant.

By Graham Brown
Forfar SNP councillor Linda Clark was the unanimous choice as new Angus Provost. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Forfar SNP councillor Linda Clark was the unanimous choice as new Angus Provost. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Angus Council’s former Deputy Provost has stepped up to become the area’s civic figurehead and close the chapter on events which claimed her predecessor earlier this summer.

Forfar SNP councillor Ms Clark was the unanimous choice of a full council meeting in Forfar on Thursday.

It completed a week of change at the top of Angus Council after Montrose member Bill Duff became administration leader.

The council’s opposition group did not put forward anyone for the role.

Councillor Clark acknowledged that unity.

“This is a privilege and an honour,” she said.

“I do have to thank my family, my colleagues, but more especially I would like to thank this side of the house.

“It’s not often easy to mix across (the chamber) and from all of you, nothing but support and kindness.

“It’s needed in this chair, it really is needed to do the job justice.

Ex-Provost leads congratulations

Former Provost Ronnie Proctor led congratulations.

The Kirriemuir Conservative said: “You’re following three female Provosts before you in Frances Duncan, Ruth Leslie Melville and the late Helen Oswald.

“Each and every one made their mark on Angus Council and I know you will continue in that vein.

“I’m the only member in this chamber who has held the office for a full five-year term.

“I know full well how much it takes over your life. It’s a job 24/7.

“Chairing the meetings here once every six weeks is only part of what the Provost does.

“I’m sure you will fit the bill and do the job well.”

Linda Clark succeeds shamed predecessor

The changes signal a new era following the resignations of former Provost Brian Boyd and ex-leader Beth Whiteside.

Mr Boyd fell on his sword after his “disgusting behaviour” towards Arbroath’s Lois Speed during a council meeting in June.

She fled in tears after a dressing down from fellow Independent Mr Boyd.

Brian Boyd resigned after an outburst against Arbroath councillor Lois Speed.
Brian Boyd was Angus Provost from May 2022 until stepping down in the row over his treatment of colleague Lois Speed. Image: DC Thomson

He later apologised for going “over the score”, but resigned soon after in the face of widespread condemnation.

Mr Boyd was elected Provost in 2022. He has since said he will see out his term as a councillor until the local elections in May 2026.

In July, Councillor Whiteside – the authority’s first female leader – cited personal reasons for her shock decision to step down.

But the change at the top of the ruling group following unrest in the Angus administration ranks.

We previously revealed former Dundee City Council leader John Alexander had been brought in to quell a feud within the SNP group.

Conversation