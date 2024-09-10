Montrose SNP councillor Bill Duff takes over as Angus leader

Montrose SNP councillor Bill Duff has taken the political reins of Angus Council.

He has been confirmed as the authority’s new leader following an administration group meeting this week.

It follows the unexpected resignation of Beth Whiteside from the top post in July.

The Monifieth and Sidlaws representative was the authority’s first female leader. She said “personal reasons” were behind her decision to step down.

Former Provost Brian Boyd leaves ruling group

The leadership announcement was accompanied by news that former Angus Proovst Brian Boyd has left the administration.

Carnoustie Independent Mr Boyd resigned as the area’s civic figurehead after coming under fire for his verbal attack on a fellow councillor in the Forfar chamber.

He later apologised to Arbroath Independent Lois Speed for going “over the score” in a rant which saw her flee a packed meeting in tears.

New leader’s tribute to predecessor

The SNP leadership change comes after it emerged former Dundee City Council leader John Alexander was drafted in to mediate a split in the Angus group.

Mr Duff is the authority’s current finance spokesperson.

And he is a recent depute leader of the Angus SNP group.

But at the May AGM, both he and Montrose SNP colleague Kenny Braes were dropped from the roles.

Mr Duff paid tribute to Ms Whiteside, who headed the SNP/Independent ruling group from 2022.

“Cllr Whiteside had to navigate the council through an incredibly challenging period, and I thank her for that.

“During her term in office, she has also overseen a continued gradual recovery after the Covid pandemic and the council embark on its largest capital project, replacing Monifieth High School with a new learning campus.

“Last winter the council faced unprecedented challenges as a series of severe storms battered Angus, particularly Storm Babet.”

Mr Duff’s first meeting as leader will come on Thursday.

It is a meeting of the full council in Forfar.

Members will also be asked to appoint a new Provost.

Current depute, Forfar councillor Linda Clark, is tipped to take the role.