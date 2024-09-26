MARTEL MAXWELL: Why I’ve admired adopted Dundonian Lorraine Kelly for decades

It must be, oooh, a few years since I’ve written an ode to Lorraine Kelly.

But the time is ripe for a new one – for I have fresh evidence of her awesomeness.

My respect for Lorraine goes back decades, appearing on her ITV1 morning show for almost 10 years weekly when I lived in London, covering showbiz or leafing through the news stories of the day.

Presenters like her, who make what they do look easy, are rare and can only do so because they are brilliant.

Behind the scenes, Lorraine has researched her guests thoroughly and answered fan letters.

Now I work on the other side (BBC) and with Lorraine having moved away from Dundee back closer to work in London, I see little of her.

But I was reminded of her – and prompted to get get in touch the other day.

For, there I was in the new M&S (talking of awesomeness, is it not the business?) when the lady at checkout gave me an update on her newborn granddaughter.

That’s the lovely thing about the new store – while spanking new and wondrous, there’s a touch of familiarity with staff from the old stores.

“Look,” she said, whipping out her mobile phone and showing me a picture.

“Here she is at Tannadice with Lorraine.”

And there they were – her cute-as-a-button granddaughter and Lorraine, resplendent in a long, tangerine dress with black trim. United have got to be happy with such a loyal ambassador, who thinks nothing of making the journey back for a home game, along with her lovely and down-to-earth Dundonian husband Steve.

The encounter at M&S happened just as I was thinking of people to contact to ask for a donation which we could auction at our annual Help For Kids Ladies’ Lunch at Malmaison, raising money for children in need in Dundee.

I’m not much good as asking for stuff – I get embarrassed. But I remind myself it’s not for me and the example I always keep in mind is this:

Last year, the five star hotel Fonab Castle donated an overnight stay with afternoon tea.

It raised £700 and this money bought a new buggy for a mum whose child had epilepsy.

Her old buggy faced the child away from her but with a new one and the wee one facing her, she could see if they were in danger of having a fit and taking pre-emptive measures.

I remember that there is always a direct result to money raised and that most people want to help if they can.

I text Lorraine and asked if she might be willing to give something.

And this is the reason she is so successful:

Within 30 seconds she replied to say she’d love to and could give an outfit from the telly as well as a tour of the Lorraine studio.

If that’s not efficiency, professionalism and kindness I don’t know what is.

She’s arguably the most successful female presenter on TV (considering the longevity of her career with more than 40 years on breakfast television – though she doesn’t look old enough) and her own self-titled show for many years – while juggling her dog, gorgeous new granddaughter Billie and life. But still she replies almost instantly.

Lorraine Kelly ‘really gets it’

No names mentioned but this willingness to help and humility is not always the way with people off the telly.

I’ve seen waiters whistled at for attention, tantrums taken over nothing and refusals to pose for selfies with fans – or sometimes even to talk to them.

But the ones who really get it, realise they’re not heart surgeons or nurses – they are not saving lives.

Hopefully they’re spreading a bit of joy but they’re lucky and privileged to have a job they love and people who love them.

Take my co-presenter Dion Dublin. What with his prolific footballing career – playing for clubs including Manchester United, Leicester City, Aston Villa and Celtic and his undeniable presence – I’ve seen him mobbed in bars while trying to have a quiet drink with our Homes Under The Hammer crew.

And what does he do? Smiles and agrees to every single selfie.

It’s part of the job and it’s nice to be nice. Rarely do people go too far and ask for a chat about their partition wall while you’re mid chomp of burger. Though, it happens.