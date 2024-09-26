Ewan McGregor’s favourite Crieff kilt-shop relaunches with special event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ewan McGregor’s favourite Crieff kilt-shop relaunches with special event

Scotland Shop has relaunched following a change of name and owner with a special party.

By Paul Malik
Crieff Highland Gathering chieftain Ron Clark was invited to cut the ribbon on the new Scotland Shop. Image: Lynn Macgregor/ Strathearn Snaps
Crieff Highland Gathering chieftain Ron Clark was invited to cut the ribbon on the new Scotland Shop. Image: Lynn Macgregor/ Strathearn Snaps

A Crieff kilt shop which counts Hollywood A-lister Ewan McGregor among its customers has relaunched under a new name and owner with a special event.

Scotland Shop on the town’s East High Street held a launch party on Thursday to mark owner Anna White taking over as proprietor of the store which used to trade as House of Tartan.

Anna — who has grown her brand from humble origins in the Borders to Crieff, Edinburgh and New York — said she was delighted with the welcome she’s received from customers in the short time running her store.

And the launch event featured a ribbon cutting, with the honours falling to Highland Gathering chieftain Ron Clark.

Scotland Shop’s official opening

Anna has been in retail for 21 years, and launched her first Scotland Shop in the village of Duns in the Scottish Borders in 2009.

In 2017 Scotland Shop opened in Edinburgh and in 2022 they launched a store in the US, in the hamlet of Latham in upstate NY.

She said: “We are so excited to have our official launch day. We managed to keep the shop open while we renovated, and we have had a party to mark this special occasion.

“It is a destination shop, people visit from across Scotland and from further afar, we have a lot of American customers who book in advance.

Wellwishers gathered at the new ScotlandShop in Crieff for its official opening on Thursday. Lynn Macgregor/ Strathearn Snaps 

“We can take them through all the various tartans, let them know more about its history and significance and really include them in the journey.

“It’s all part of the experience we offer.

“Everything we offer has a story behind it, and we value it and want to share that with everyone.

“And not just that, but a lot of what we sell are given as gifts to mark special events, so it is important we put the care and attention into that.

“Crieff is a real hidden gem, it is such a beautiful village with such a strong community.

“We try and work with as many local manufacturers and crafts people as we can, and a our materials and tartans are woven in Scotland.”

Ewan McGregor connections

Star Wars hero Ewan McGregor and his family are counted among the visitors to the shop, when it was known under previous management as House of Tartan.

The actor posed with staff when Ewan was being kitted out in a kilt a few years ago.

Ewan McGregor and Morag Mair at House of Tartan, Now Scotland Shop, Crieff. Image: House of Tartan

Ewan recently bought a £2 million mansion in the Carse of Gowrie, and has been delighting fans on visits to local restaurants, shops and hotels.

And the Robots star also made an appearance at last month’s Crieff Highland Gathering.

