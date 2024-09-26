Former St Johnstone boss Craig Levein gets dugout ban despite no longer being a manager

Craig Levein is no longer the St Johnstone manager.

But that hasn’t stopped him from picking up a dugout ban.

The former Perth boss was hit with an SFA charge on the back of comments he made about Jack Sanders being red-carded in stoppage-time of the defeat to Motherwell earlier this month.

Levein’s employment status may have changed since a date was set for his disciplinary hearing.

However, the SFA still went ahead and ruled that he will face an immediate one match ban – with another fixture suspended until the end of season 2026/27.

If he is unable to serve it by then, the ban will expire.

Levein was sacked by Saints owner, Adam Webb, last Tuesday in the wake of a 2-0 defeat to Hibs.

The recruitment process to replace him is underway but Andy Kirk is still likely to be in caretaker charge for the visit of Celtic on Saturday.