St Johnstone manager latest: Scott Brown out of the running as interviews continue

Scott Brown won’t be the next manager of St Johnstone.

The Ayr United boss was one of several candidates identified by the Perth club to replace Craig Levein.

Talks had begun with him and others. However, the former Celtic great has become the first to rule himself out of contention.

Courier Sport understands that it wasn’t a case of Brown having been offered the job and turned it down, as more than one potential new manager has impressed owner, Adam Webb in the initial interviews.

Whoever does succeed Levein certainly won’t be a Plan B appointment.

Indeed, there are still more interviews yet to take place.

As suspected, given the fact that Saints only settled on a shortlist on Tuesday, it is not anticipated that there will be a new man in place for Saturday’s Premiership clash with Celtic.

The start of next week is a more realistic timescale.

Larne head coach, Tiernan Lynch, Aberdeen assistant boss, Peter Leven, and a manager currently working in Europe are all still strong contenders.