St Johnstone set to approach clubs for new manager talks as Scott Brown, Peter Leven and Tiernan Lynch in frame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone set to approach clubs for new manager talks as Scott Brown, Peter Leven and Tiernan Lynch in frame

Interviews with candidates to replace Craig Levein should begin soon.

By Eric Nicolson
Ayr manager, Scott Brown.
Ayr manager, Scott Brown. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone have their shortlist for the manager’s job at McDiarmid Park – and official approaches are likely to be made to speak to several candidates over the next 24 hours.

Courier Sport understands the Perth club are happy with the standard of applications and indications of interest they have received since Craig Levein was sacked a week ago.

And now they will take the recruitment process to the next stage.

Ayr United manager Scott Brown, Aberdeen assistant Peter Leven and Larne boss Tiernan Lynch are all on the McDiarmid Park shortlist as things stand.

Given those three are in jobs – as is a European candidate of interest – owner Adam Webb will need the permission of their current clubs to open talks.

Ayr would undoubtedly put up a fight to keep Brown, who has built a squad likely to challenge for the Championship title and is currently top of the league.

Peter Leven has a growing reputation, while Jimmy Thelin is the current flavour of the month in Scottish football.
Peter Leven has a growing reputation, while Jimmy Thelin is the current flavour of the month in Scottish football. Image: SNS.

Leven is a key part of Jimmy Thelin’s backroom team but it would be hard to imagine Aberdeen blocking his path if he wanted to speak to Saints.

Larne owner, Kenny Bruce, would be devastated to lose Lynch.

Not only have they won two Northern Irish league titles in a row, they are about to start their first Europa Conference League campaign next week.

Ready for next challenge

Bruce and Lynch have a close owner-manager relationship, having worked together for seven years, but it is understood that the 44-year-old believes he is ready to challenge himself in Scotland or England.

It looks increasingly likely that Webb is set to take Saints in a new direction, with a young manager on the up who buys into the American’s vision, whether that’s one already based in Scotland or with a completely different football background.

Andy Kirk and Alex Cleland are highly likely to be in charge again when Celtic visit McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

But the new man could be in the dugout for a trip to face Rangers the following weekend.

More from St Johnstone FC

Rachel Borthwick.
Partner of St Johnstone star 'utterly heartbroken' at latest cancer setback
2
Larne FC boss Tiernan Lynch applauds the fans
Tiernan Lynch: Who is 'we, not me' St Johnstone manager candidate?
A head and shoulders shot of St Johnstone legend Chris Millar.
Chris Millar reveals ex-team-mate he wants as St Johnstone manager AND picks two key…
Larne manager, Tiernan Lynch.
History-making Northern Irish manager on St Johnstone radar - as are Scott Brown and…
Nicky Clark gestures while on the pitch for St Johnstone
Nicky Clark: St Johnstone set-piece frailties are 'going to kill us'
A dejected Nicky Clark at full-time.
4 St Johnstone talking points as need to find a new manager who can…
St Johnstone interim boss, Andy Kirk.
St Johnstone set-piece horrors are 'overshadowing everything' says interim boss Andy Kirk as Saints…
Craig Levein.
Craig Levein was confident he would have guided St Johnstone into the TOP SIX…
2
St Johnstone captain, Kyle Cameron.
St Johnstone skipper Kyle Cameron dismisses loan captain scepticism and lack of leaders claim
Legendary former St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Tommy Wright ticks every box for St Johnstone

Conversation