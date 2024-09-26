Top director leaves Perth and Kinross Council role six months into restructure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Top director leaves Perth and Kinross Council role six months into restructure

Economy director Alison Williams left her £128k-a-year position in August after a five-month wait to fill the role.

Perth and Kinross Council headquarters on High Street, Perth.
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters on High Street, Perth. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
By Sean O'Neil

A top director has left her £128k-a-year job at Perth and Kinross Council six months after starting the pivotal role in the local authority’s restructure.

Alison Williams began as director of economy, place and learning in February as part of a complete overhaul of senior positions which saw the executive team reduced from six members to four including the chief executive.

But in August, councillors were briefed that Ms Williams had left the freshly created £127,786 position to “explore new opportunities”.

Former Director of Economy, Place and Learning, Alison Williams. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

Chief executive Thomas Glen then informed elected members in September that he was scrapping the new role completely.

Mr Glen said he would be moving forward with an executive team of three, including himself – promoting Claire Mailer from director of strategy, people and resources to depute chief executive.

The chief executive said there would be no increase to his own £145,789-a-year wage or Ms Mailer’s as a result of the changes.

A restructure under threat?

Last year, council voted to overhaul their entire leadership team to save £1.6m by axing four top jobs.

The restructure was still being fully implemented in March as the remaining senior figures stepped down.

But six months later, it appeared in danger of collapsing with Ms Williams leaving her position under mysterious circumstances.

The unexpected departure followed an announcement in July that David Littlejohn, strategic lead for economy, development and planning, was also stepping down from the local authority in September.

David Littlejohn.

Mr Littlejohn reported directly to Ms Williams and his exit was not part of the planned restructure.

However, this month the chief executive briefed councillors that Mr Littlejohn would now be staying on until early next year.

His £105,497-a-year role has been advertised with a possible relocation fee of £8k.

Leadership structure ‘under constant review’

The abrupt end to Ms Williams tenure came after a five-month wait to fill the position.

The director post was advertised in August 2023 with interviews held in September.

The director was appointed on November 2 with an agreed start date of February 5 this year.

Perth and Kinross council chief executive Thomas Glen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The council would not say how much of the £8k relocation fee Ms Williams availed of but admitted she was offered the benefit.

Less than a year after the high-salary position was created, it was quietly removed by the chief executive.

Mr Glen told The Courier: “Our leadership structure is kept under constant review and, in keeping with our commitment to effective workforce management and responsible decision-making, we review all vacancies to determine if filling them is essential for fulfilling our statutory duties and achieving our corporate priorities.

“Removing this post and incorporating reporting across our executive team removes costs, which allows us to protect frontline posts at a time when local authority budgets are under increasing pressure.”

