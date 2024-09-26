Stunning old timers grace the roads of Angus on veteran car tour

A glorious line-up of examples from the early days of motoring have enjoyed the roads of Angus this week.

And locals have a final chance to catch them before the Veteran Car Club Scottish section’s Glens and Castles Ramble winds up.

The fleet of 17 stunning vehicles have been based at the Links Hotel in Montrose.

Veteran cars are those built up to 1904 and club members also own Edwardian examples manufactured up to December 1918.

One enthusiast travelled from Buckinghamshire to take part.

VCC Scottish section chairman James Gray organised the Angus event. He’s the proud owner of a 1911 Napier.

“It moves around each year depending on which member of the club takes on the organisation of it,” said James, from Fraserburgh.

Scenic routes around Angus

And he had one definite stop planned for the Angus itinerary.

“Many years ago I was at Clova Hotel on a run and I just thought it was a wonderful setting, so I wanted to go back there.”

“It’s been extremely good. They have been parked up at the Links Hotel each night and a lot of people have come down to see them.

“There’s something about the old cars that really makes people smile.”

The line-up includes evocative names like the Ford Model T, Renault and Sunbeam.

And there is also a rare example of the Scottish Argyll, built near Loch Lomond from 1899 to 1932.

James added: “These cars aren’t trailer queens. The owners like to drive them and some have just taken part in a big event through France and Spain.”

A couple have previously taken part in the Glamis Extravaganza.

Stephen Dear of Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club helped out the VCC team this week and captured stunning shots of the cars at Clova and Memus.

The vehicles are due to head home from Montrose on Saturday morning.

More of Stephen Dear’s photos of the veteran cars.