Stunning old timers grace the roads of Angus on veteran car tour

Some vehicles in the Veteran Car Club event are more than 120-years-old.

By Graham Brown
The Veteran Car CLub members on the roads of Angus. Image: Stephen Dear Photography
The Veteran Car CLub members on the roads of Angus. Image: Stephen Dear Photography

A glorious line-up of examples from the early days of motoring have enjoyed the roads of Angus this week.

And locals have a final chance to catch them before the Veteran Car Club Scottish section’s Glens and Castles Ramble winds up.

The fleet of 17 stunning vehicles have been based at the Links Hotel in Montrose.

Veteran cars are those built up to 1904 and club members also own Edwardian examples manufactured up to December 1918.

Veteran Car Club Angus tour.
A stop in the Angus glens. Image: Stephen Dear Photography

One enthusiast travelled from Buckinghamshire to take part.

VCC Scottish section chairman James Gray organised the Angus event. He’s the proud owner of a 1911 Napier.

“It moves around each year depending on which member of the club takes on the organisation of it,” said James, from Fraserburgh.

Scenic routes around Angus

And he had one definite stop planned for the Angus itinerary.

“Many years ago I was at Clova Hotel on a run and I just thought it was a wonderful setting, so I wanted to go back there.”

“It’s been extremely good. They have been parked up at the Links Hotel each night and a lot of people have come down to see them.

Veteran car club Angus tour.
Passing the Drovers Inn at Memus. Image: Stephen Dear Photography

“There’s something about the old cars that really makes people smile.”

The line-up includes evocative names like the Ford Model T, Renault and Sunbeam.

And there is also a rare example of the Scottish Argyll, built near Loch Lomond from 1899 to 1932.

Veteran Car Club tour of Angus.
A striking bonnet mascot. Image: Stephen Dear Photography

James added: “These cars aren’t trailer queens. The owners like to drive them and some have just taken part in a big event through France and Spain.”

A couple have previously taken part in the Glamis Extravaganza.

Stephen Dear of Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club helped out the VCC team this week and captured stunning shots of the cars at Clova and Memus.

The vehicles are due to head home from Montrose on Saturday morning.

More of Stephen Dear’s photos of the veteran cars.
Veteran car club tour of Angus.
Early indicator technology. Image: Stephen Dear Photography
Veteran Car Club Angus tour
A happy passenger. Image: Stephen Dear Photography
Angus tour for veteran car owners.
The joys of early open top motoring. Image: Stephen Dear Photography
Veteran Car Club tour of Angus
Out on the open road. Image: Stephen Dear Photography
Old cars on Angus tour.
A far-travelled participant. Image: Stephen Dear Photography
Sunbeam car mascot.
A Sunbeam radiator mascot. Image: Stephen Dear Photography
Veteran car tour of Angus.
Perfect pace to take in the Angus scenery. Image: Stephen Dear Photography
Veteran vehicles on Angus tour.
An eye-catching line-up at Clova. Image: Stephen Dear Photography
Veteran car club Angus tour.
The event attracted 17 entries. Image: Stephen Dear Photography

Conversation