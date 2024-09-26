Man, 38, arrested after ‘sexual assault’ on Kirkcaldy street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Man, 38, arrested after ‘sexual assault’ on Kirkcaldy street

Police said inquiries remain ongoing into the incident.

By James Simpson
East March Street, Kirkcaldy
Police at East March Street in Kirkcaldy. Image: fifejammerlocations.com

A 38-year-old man has been arrested after an alleged “sexual assault” on a Kirkcaldy Street.

Police were carrying out inquiries on Thursday in the East March Street area of the town.

Locals described seeing police on guard near a local playpark during the day.

Police Scotland confirmed an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

A spokeswoman said: “Officers are investigating a sexual assault in the East March Street area of Kirkcaldy on Thursday September 26.

“A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection and inquiries are ongoing.”

More from Fife

The boarded up Glenrothes property owned by paedophile Kenneth Bond.
Anger as house next to Glenrothes primary school still owned by paedophile
How the Dunfermline affordable housing will look
40 affordable flats approved for Dunfermline despite lack of parking and gardens
Darren Whyte
Court considers strict order to protect public from serial child groomer from Fife
Irvine Fairgrieve
Knuckleduster thug threatened to cut pet dog in Glenrothes
Drivers are being hit with fines at Halbeath Park and Ride. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Council accused of 'profiteering' over mass ticketing of cars at Fife park and ride
6
Emma Gabellone outside her new salon, Hush by Emma
Fife's former bank branches – what happened after closure?
The Markinch biomass plant. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Plans for new Glenrothes gas-fired plant approved despite noise and health concerns
Leslie sheep attack
Fife farmer's fury as lamb left with horrific injuries after dog attack has to…
3
The mouldy rolls in a bin at Gillingshill Nature Reserve. Image: Fife Council Planning/X
Mystery over piles of mouldy rolls dumped at Fife nature reserve
2
Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee juror held in contempt for googling sentencing options during rape trial

Conversation