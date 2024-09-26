Fife Man, 38, arrested after ‘sexual assault’ on Kirkcaldy street Police said inquiries remain ongoing into the incident. By James Simpson September 26 2024, 6:09pm September 26 2024, 6:09pm Share Man, 38, arrested after ‘sexual assault’ on Kirkcaldy street Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5091383/man-arrested-sexual-assault-kirkcaldy-east-march-street/ Copy Link 0 comment Police at East March Street in Kirkcaldy. Image: fifejammerlocations.com A 38-year-old man has been arrested after an alleged “sexual assault” on a Kirkcaldy Street. Police were carrying out inquiries on Thursday in the East March Street area of the town. Locals described seeing police on guard near a local playpark during the day. Police Scotland confirmed an investigation into the incident is ongoing. A spokeswoman said: “Officers are investigating a sexual assault in the East March Street area of Kirkcaldy on Thursday September 26. “A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection and inquiries are ongoing.”
Conversation