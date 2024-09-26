Man, 38, arrested after ‘sexual assault’ on Kirkcaldy street

A 38-year-old man has been arrested after an alleged “sexual assault” on a Kirkcaldy Street.

Police were carrying out inquiries on Thursday in the East March Street area of the town.

Locals described seeing police on guard near a local playpark during the day.

Police Scotland confirmed an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

A spokeswoman said: “Officers are investigating a sexual assault in the East March Street area of Kirkcaldy on Thursday September 26.

“A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection and inquiries are ongoing.”