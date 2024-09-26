Why a police helicopter has been circling above Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why a police helicopter has been circling above Dundee

Officers have been carrying out a "week of action".

By Ellidh Aitken
Police helicopter as seen from Dundee Law.
The police helicopter as seen from Dundee Law. Image: Pic Paul Reid

A police helicopter has been circling above Dundee during a “week of action”.

The air support unit is one of several extra resources made available to officers in the city over the last few days.

In the first three days of the operation – designed to “intensify” local policing activity – officers carried out six warrants and made 17 arrests.

The air support unit is being made available to officers. Image: Paul Reid

Police have dealt with concerns related to domestic incidents, drugs and human trafficking, as well as ongoing problems involving electric bikes.

Detective Superintendent Ray Birnie told The Courier: “This week is intensification week across the whole of Tayside.

Detective Superintendent Ray Birnie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police on patrol in the Hilltown. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Policing is a 24/7 operation and that carries on regardless in Tayside but what we are trying to do this week is to intensify our activities and bring in more resources by taking officers out of offices, by restricting their leave this week – unfortunately – and also by bringing in support units.

“This includes the helicopter that has been based at Dundee Airport this week, which is a first for Tayside Division.

“We’ve also got support from police dog handlers, from road policing colleagues and from special constables who assist us.

Police helicopter circling Dundee during ‘intensification week’

“What the helicopter does is it gives us an immediate response to anything that is going on in Tayside.

“We have access to the helicopter throughout the year anyway but it is based outwith Tayside Division.

“It lessens the response time and it just gives us that tactical option through the control room to respond to things quicker, which we have done this week.

“Some of it is situationally based, some of it is down to chance and fate as to how we use that helicopter but having it here is really great operationally and I think it is also great for the public and our staff to see the assets we have available through Police Scotland.”

Police carrying a battering ram to a raid o Thursday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Officers in a briefing on Thursday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

On Thursday, officers executed a warrant in the Fairmuir area of the city in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

Supt Birnie said: “Our aims for this week have been making communities safer, reducing crime and safeguarding victims.

“In the first three days we’ve done six search warrant executions across Tayside for a mixture of things, from human trafficking to drugs operations.

“We’ve also made 17 arrests over and above the arrests we would make on a daily basis anyway.

“In addition to that, importantly, we have safeguarded victims by working with partner agencies, and we’ve also increased our visibility across the division.

Police targeting speeding drivers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Officers have been more visible in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“We’ve had a range of activity this week including high visibility patrols, which have been important because it allows the public to see police out there and engage with them physically and verbally.

“But we have done many other things: domestics, drugs, human trafficking, the road policing unit has been focusing on road safety and the electronic bike issue that we have not only in Tayside but across Scotland.

“There are also many other areas from sexual crime and arresting people under warrant – there has been a multitude of tasks; all tasks that go on anyway, but not with the resources that we have had this week.”

Conversation