Man, 43, charged after break-in at Dundee B&Q

A man has been charged after a break-in at B&Q in Dundee.

Police were contacted regarding an incident at the King’s Cross Road DIY store on Thursday last week.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed a man is expected to appear in court in connection with the incident.

She said: “Around 5.30am on Thursday September 19 we were made aware of a break-in at a premises on King’s Cross Road in Dundee.

“A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection.

“He’s due to appear in court at a later date.”

A B&Q spokesperson said: “Our top priority is the safety of our colleagues, customers and making our store a safe place to shop and work.”