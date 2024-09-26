Man, 43, charged after break-in at Dundee B&Q

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Man, 43, charged after break-in at Dundee B&Q

Police said the man is due to appear in court at a later date.

By James Simpson
B&Q on Kings Cross Road in Dundee
B&Q on Kings Cross Road in Dundee

A man has been charged after a break-in at B&Q in Dundee.

Police were contacted regarding an incident at the King’s Cross Road DIY store on Thursday last week.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed a man is expected to appear in court in connection with the incident.

She said: “Around 5.30am on Thursday September 19 we were made aware of a break-in at a premises on King’s Cross Road in Dundee.

“A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection.

“He’s due to appear in court at a later date.”

A B&Q spokesperson said: “Our top priority is the safety of our colleagues, customers and making our store a safe place to shop and work.”

More from Dundee

Police helicopter as seen from Dundee Law.
Why a police helicopter has been circling above Dundee
Lochee-born George Galloway. Image: PA.
EXCLUSIVE: George Galloway returns to Lochee to shake up Dundee by-election on home turf
2
Dundee City Council. Image: DC Thomson
Alarm sounds over Dundee City Council staff sickness rate
8
A view of Dundee from Fife.
Full list of Dundee buildings you can get into for free this weekend
Hannah Laing discusses doof in the Park
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee DJ Hannah Laing reveals ticket numbers for dance festival as 'mind blown'…
Drivers following a diversion on Strathern Road. Image: Brown/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry pub boss says business has halved due to 'chaotic' roadworks
2
Darren Whyte
Court considers strict order to protect public from serial child groomer from Fife
Police with a dog during the raid in Fairmuir, Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police with dog in raid on Dundee home
One burnt-out car on Charleston Drive.
Police following several leads after cars 'specifically targeted' in Dundee fires
A Land Rover crashed into railings and a pole on Strathmore Avenue. James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 27, charged after 'fleeing scene of Dundee crash'