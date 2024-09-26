Dundee Man, 43, charged after break-in at Dundee B&Q Police said the man is due to appear in court at a later date. By James Simpson September 26 2024, 6:39pm September 26 2024, 6:39pm Share Man, 43, charged after break-in at Dundee B&Q Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5091391/man-43-charged-after-break-dundee-bq/ Copy Link B&Q on Kings Cross Road in Dundee A man has been charged after a break-in at B&Q in Dundee. Police were contacted regarding an incident at the King’s Cross Road DIY store on Thursday last week. A spokeswoman for the force confirmed a man is expected to appear in court in connection with the incident. She said: “Around 5.30am on Thursday September 19 we were made aware of a break-in at a premises on King’s Cross Road in Dundee. “A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection. “He’s due to appear in court at a later date.” A B&Q spokesperson said: “Our top priority is the safety of our colleagues, customers and making our store a safe place to shop and work.”