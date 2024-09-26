St Johnstone focus has been on external manager candidates but Andy Kirk ‘would consider’ becoming internal one

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone focus has been on external manager candidates but Andy Kirk ‘would consider’ becoming internal one

Craig Levein's assistant is likely to get another game in charge.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone interim manager Andy Kirk speaks at a press conference
St Johnstone interim manager Andy Kirk. Image: SNS.

The St Johnstone manager recruitment process has focused on candidates from outside McDiarmid Park to replace Craig Levein.

But Andy Kirk hasn’t ruled out throwing his hat into the ring to be an appointment from within.

Kirk has been caretaker boss of the first team since Levein was sacked last Tuesday and, had it not been for a Ross County equaliser in the seventh minute of stoppage time last weekend, he would have guided Saints to a win rather than a draw in Dingwall.

With Scott Brown having ruled himself out of the running and interviews still taking place for the vacant head coach position, there’s no sign of the current situation changing in time for Saturday’s Premiership clash with Celtic.

That game remains Kirk’s focus.

But he is open to speaking with owner Adam Webb about a permanent role after it.

“Things are just the same as they were last week,” he said.

“We just carry on and prepare the team for the next game.

“I’ve had no further information that I had last week. Myself and Alex (Cleland) have just been trying to get the team in the right place.

Andy Kirk and Alex Cleland.
Andy Kirk and Alex Cleland. Image: SNS.

“The whole situation at the minute is an unknown as the club are looking for a new manager.

“But the players on the pitch still need guidance and organisation.

“While that’s the case, we will do the best job we can and be as professional as we can to leave the new manager in a good place.

“I’ve not had an awful lot of information this week.

“But it’s Thursday and we’re preparing all week to get the team ready so I would believe I’ll be in the dugout on Saturday.”

Football ‘a volatile industry’, says Kirk

Kirk added: “Football is all I’ve ever known. When I finished playing, I made a choice to go into coaching.

“Quickly after that, I knew I wanted to have a go at the management side of it.

“I’ve had a lot of experience in the game. I love the game. I want to be in the game as long as I can and I want to have a career.

“It’s a volatile industry but if you are committed to it then you can accept those things.”

The likes of Aberdeen assistant manager, Peter Leven, and Larne boss, Tiernan Lynch, are among the external candidates under consideration.

Kirk believes his own CV stands up to scrutiny.

“I feel like I’m capable of working at this level of football, absolutely,” he said.

“I had a taste of it at Hearts under Daniel Stendel.

“I managed for two-and-a-half seasons at Brechin City, where we won the league title, and the last 11 months working with the first-team group with St Johnstone.

Andy Kirk gestures while on the touchline for St Johnstone against Ross County.
Andy Kirk on the touchline last weekend. Image: SNS.

“I’ve gained a lot of experience over that time – how you deal with people, how you build relationships. All these things are important.

“Right time or wrong time, it’s about when the opportunity presents itself.

“At that point you’ve just got to look at the situation you’re in and decide if you think it’s right for you or not.

“We will be as professional as we can and let the club deal with the ongoing process.

“Our attention must be on Celtic. It’s a big, big game for us.

“I had a conversation with Adam last week, just with regards to the situation we’re in.

“But not in terms of my own position.

“I think I’ve got to respect the club’s view on the job they have to do, what they’re looking for and let them deal with that process.

“If it comes round to a conversation with myself then that’s something I would consider.

“But at this minute in time my job is to try and help the players. Myself and Alex have to do what’s best for the group and then see where that takes us.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Former St Johnstone manager, Craig Levein.
Former St Johnstone boss Craig Levein gets dugout ban despite no longer being a…
Scott Brown is staying at Ayr United.
St Johnstone manager latest: Scott Brown out of the running as interviews continue
Former Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Ian Murray reveals family St Johnstone connection as ex-Raith Rovers boss talks up 'really,…
Martin Hardie after scoring a free-kick equaliser against Hearts.
St Johnstone free-kick specialists rated - from last scorer of two in one game…
Ayr manager, Scott Brown.
St Johnstone set to approach clubs for new manager talks as Scott Brown, Peter…
Rachel Borthwick.
Partner of St Johnstone star 'utterly heartbroken' at latest cancer setback
2
Larne FC boss Tiernan Lynch applauds the fans
Tiernan Lynch: Who is 'we, not me' St Johnstone manager candidate?
A head and shoulders shot of St Johnstone legend Chris Millar.
Chris Millar reveals ex-team-mate he wants as St Johnstone manager AND picks two key…
Larne manager, Tiernan Lynch.
History-making Northern Irish manager on St Johnstone radar - as are Scott Brown and…
Nicky Clark gestures while on the pitch for St Johnstone
Nicky Clark: St Johnstone set-piece frailties are 'going to kill us'

Conversation