St Johnstone focus has been on external manager candidates but Andy Kirk ‘would consider’ becoming internal one

The St Johnstone manager recruitment process has focused on candidates from outside McDiarmid Park to replace Craig Levein.

But Andy Kirk hasn’t ruled out throwing his hat into the ring to be an appointment from within.

Kirk has been caretaker boss of the first team since Levein was sacked last Tuesday and, had it not been for a Ross County equaliser in the seventh minute of stoppage time last weekend, he would have guided Saints to a win rather than a draw in Dingwall.

With Scott Brown having ruled himself out of the running and interviews still taking place for the vacant head coach position, there’s no sign of the current situation changing in time for Saturday’s Premiership clash with Celtic.

That game remains Kirk’s focus.

But he is open to speaking with owner Adam Webb about a permanent role after it.

“Things are just the same as they were last week,” he said.

“We just carry on and prepare the team for the next game.

“I’ve had no further information that I had last week. Myself and Alex (Cleland) have just been trying to get the team in the right place.

“The whole situation at the minute is an unknown as the club are looking for a new manager.

“But the players on the pitch still need guidance and organisation.

“While that’s the case, we will do the best job we can and be as professional as we can to leave the new manager in a good place.

“I’ve not had an awful lot of information this week.

“But it’s Thursday and we’re preparing all week to get the team ready so I would believe I’ll be in the dugout on Saturday.”

Football ‘a volatile industry’, says Kirk

Kirk added: “Football is all I’ve ever known. When I finished playing, I made a choice to go into coaching.

“Quickly after that, I knew I wanted to have a go at the management side of it.

“I’ve had a lot of experience in the game. I love the game. I want to be in the game as long as I can and I want to have a career.

“It’s a volatile industry but if you are committed to it then you can accept those things.”

The likes of Aberdeen assistant manager, Peter Leven, and Larne boss, Tiernan Lynch, are among the external candidates under consideration.

Kirk believes his own CV stands up to scrutiny.

“I feel like I’m capable of working at this level of football, absolutely,” he said.

“I had a taste of it at Hearts under Daniel Stendel.

“I managed for two-and-a-half seasons at Brechin City, where we won the league title, and the last 11 months working with the first-team group with St Johnstone.

“I’ve gained a lot of experience over that time – how you deal with people, how you build relationships. All these things are important.

“Right time or wrong time, it’s about when the opportunity presents itself.

“At that point you’ve just got to look at the situation you’re in and decide if you think it’s right for you or not.

“We will be as professional as we can and let the club deal with the ongoing process.

“Our attention must be on Celtic. It’s a big, big game for us.

“I had a conversation with Adam last week, just with regards to the situation we’re in.

“But not in terms of my own position.

“I think I’ve got to respect the club’s view on the job they have to do, what they’re looking for and let them deal with that process.

“If it comes round to a conversation with myself then that’s something I would consider.

“But at this minute in time my job is to try and help the players. Myself and Alex have to do what’s best for the group and then see where that takes us.”